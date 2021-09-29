JFM will leverage the power of Aria's platform to accelerate growth of new digital products and offer new bundles with traditional print offerings

Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, today announced that Jysk Fynske Medier (JFM), Denmark's largest local media group, has selected Aria's cloud billing and monetization platform. JFM will deploy the Aria Media and Publishing Suite (AMPS) to manage its print and digital subscribers within a single environment as the company expands its subscriber base and integrates new acquisitions.

JFM joins Berlingske, Polaris, and Stampen as the latest Nordic publisher to select Aria's core billing platform with AMPS, the application suite purpose-built to meet the unique subscription and customer management requirements of media and publishing companies. While the transition to digital continues across the global publishing industry, JFM maintains a profitable segment of customers who prefer print media. The company's challenge is to maintain the proper balance of print media products while growing its digital media catalog.

"It was clear from the outset that Aria understood the special requirements of media companies like ours and the various nuances and complexities associated with subscription management for both print and digital media," said Henrik Lassen, Chief Commercial Officer at JFM. "Aria's depth of industry knowledge, the capabilities of its AMPS suite, and its success with other Nordic publishers ultimately convinced us to replace our entire billing infrastructure with Aria's platform."

JFM owns and manages 15 daily and 63 weekly newspapers as well as five radio stations across Denmark. The company recently launched 24 new digital products, including "ultra-local" newsletters and local business news websites, with the goal of increasing subscribership by 60 percent over the next four years. JFM had been operating separate billing systems for its print and digital businesses. However, after evaluating Aria's capabilities, the company decided to consolidate digital and print on the Aria platform.

"JFM is laser focused on leveraging customer data to attract new digital subscribers and monetize its expanding catalog of digital products," said Tom Dibble, President and CEO at Aria Systems. "The Aria platform is a perfect complement to its business strategy because it's built to collect massive amounts of customer data that can be analyzed and used to offer a wide range of subscription and monetization models."

About Aria Systems

Aria Systems' cloud-agnostic monetization platform is the analysts' choice, top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Adobe, Allstate, Comcast, Subaru, and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value, and grow recurring revenue through subscription, usage-based, and one-time offerings. For more information, visit: www.ariasystems.com.

About Jysk Fynske Medier

JFM is Denmark's second largest private media group reaching more than 2.5 million people across the country each week. For more information, visit: https://jfmedier.dk/da/forside/

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005092/en/

