29.09.2021
Nasdaq Tallinn: Nasdaq CSD and Mintos Develop Innovative Technology to Automate Issuance of ISIN Codes

Riga/Tallinn/Vilnius - September 29, 2021 - Nasdaq CSD SE, a regional central
securities depository in the Baltics and Iceland, in collaboration with Mintos,
an investment firm providing opportunities for investments in loans-backed
securities, have developed a technological solution for automated International
Securities Identification Numbers (ISIN codes) issuance. The new service is the
first of its kind in the Baltic region, and among the first in Europe. 

At its core, the cooperation between Nasdaq CSD and Mintos transforms how ISIN
codes will be requested and issued. Challenging the traditional process, Nasdaq
CSD and Mintos have arrived at a fast, digital solution that is processed in
seconds. With the introduction of this new technology, Nasdaq CSD expands its
services portfolio using the digital, modern solution that the engineering
teams of both companies worked on. Besides disrupting the traditional market of
financial services, Nasdaq CSD and Mintos are proving that the Baltics is
trailblazing the financial industry markets in Europe. 

As an investment firm, Mintos will soon be transitioning to offering
investments in financial instruments - Notes. To comply with regulations and
provide additional security for investors, Notes will have ISIN codes, provided
by Nasdaq CSD, acting as the National Numbering Agency in Latvia, Estonia,
Lithuania, and Iceland. Mintos' need for a bespoke automated service, which is
able to immediately attribute, assign, and allocate ISIN codes via an API
solution, was heard by Nasdaq CSD. The two companies joined forces to
collaborate during development process of a technology that provides the API
solution. 

"We are excited to offer this fully automated, 24/7 ISIN code assignment
service, which will greatly benefit our customers by meeting their needs for
smart, fully automated technological solutions. Our goal is to constantly
expand the range of innovative instruments and follow tech developments to
ensure that customers and investors have access to safe, efficient, and world
class post-trade products and services," said Indars Ascuks, the CEO of Nasdaq
CSD. "We appreciate the efforts of Mintos team to initiate this collaboration
and look forward to working with them to embrace and influence new ideas and
development in the post-trade environment," Ascuks added. 

"This cooperation was essential for the upcoming Notes launch - the new
financial instruments for investing on Mintos. We're more than happy that in
Nasdaq CSD we found a partner willing to join us in the development of this
solution. Inspired by Mintos, Nasdaq CSD met us with openness to further
develop its services. This shows the maturity of Nasdaq CSD as a financial
services leader and that it's ready to further stake its place in the
continually evolving financial markets. This collaboration is an example of how
long-established, financial industry players and fintech companies can work
together to seize the potential of the dynamic financial technology industry,"
said Martins Sulte, Co-founder and CEO of Mintos. 



About Mintos

Launched in 2015, Mintos is now a regulated investment services provider.
Currently, Mintos is in the process of transitioning to securities backed by
loans. These loans are originated by selected alternative lending companies
from around the world. A global award-winning platform, Mintos is a marketplace
with more than 430 000 registered users with more than € 7 billion in total
loans funded, and a market leader in continental Europe, holding a 45% market
share. AS Mintos Marketplace is an authorized investment firm under MiFID II,
licensed and supervised by the Financial and Capital Market Commission. To
learn more visit mintos.com, or follow mintos on Facebook, LinkedIn and on
Twitter @Mintos. 



About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

About Nasdaq CSD

The Nasdaq CSD Group operates regional central securities depositories in the
Baltics and Iceland, with business presence in Estonia, Iceland, Latvia and
Lithuania. It provides post-trade infrastructure and a wide range of securities
services for Baltic and Icelandic market participants. The CSD is a fundamental
element in the financial markets, settling transactions in shares and other
securities issued by companies and governments. Nasdaq CSD has over 50 bn EUR
under custody and services over 7,500 issuers in Iceland and the Baltics.
Nasdaq CSD SE is licensed under the European CSDR and supervised by the
respective regulatory institutions. The depository is powered by
straight-through processing technology connected to the pan-European T2S
platform. Nasdaq CSD is a part of the Nasdaq Group. Nasdaq, Inc., the ultimate
parent, provides trade and post-trade services in more than 50 countries. To
learn more, visit: nasdaqcsd.com. 



Nasdaq CSD Media Relations Contact:

Dace Bulte

dace.bulte@nasdaq.com

+371 67 212 431



Mintos Media Relations Contact:

Selma Karadza

communications@mintos.com

+371 27 894 223
