AppSweep by Guardsquare Enables Developers to Put Mobile Security at the Forefront of App Development

Guardsquare, the mobile application security platform, today launched its mobile application security testing tool, AppSweep. The company's new Android application security testing tool is built for mobile, designed for developers, and enables developers to quickly address risks in their source code and dependencies.

Intuitive to use, AppSweep integrates seamlessly into a DevOps workflow and results in stronger security for released apps by helping developers find and fix security issues early in the software development life cycle. Existing application security testing tools used by developers today are slow, expensive and not purpose built for mobile. AppSweep quickly identifies relevant and actionable security issues that are specific to the mobile threats that are a priority.

The mobile threat landscape is constantly evolving as sophisticated threat actors continuously find new attack vectors and ways to exploit vulnerabilities in applications. Mobile apps are a prime target for attackers who are inherently manipulative and maliciously capitalize on unprotected apps after they have been published. Once deployed, applications are beyond the control of the developer which, in conjunction with the rapidly evolving threat landscape, is becoming a growing challenge for developers to ensure secure mobile apps.

"Mobile apps are an integral part of an organization's digital strategy and a major source of revenue, but insecure mobile apps open organizations up to all kinds of risk. Today's mobile app security climate is ever-changing, requiring a fast, reliable mobile application security testing solution," said Ryan Lloyd, Chief Product Officer at Guardsquare. "AppSweep enables developers to put mobile security at the forefront of app development providing relevant analysis and testing of their mobile apps coupled with clear, actionable recommendations on how to fix them."

To address these challenges, AppSweep provides fast, accurate mobile application security testing to help developers quickly identify and fix mobile app risks. The tool provides developers with quick security issue identification and recommendations, straightforward integration in the DevOps toolchain, and ease of use with a familiar interface.

Utilizing the right scanning tool can greatly improve the security posture of mobile apps. Designed and supported by the creators of ProGuard, the first open source app optimizer, AppSweep extends the experience of Guardsquare as a well-known Android player offering actionable insights for more secure and compliant mobile apps.

AppSweep is free, putting mobile app security well within reach for all organizations. To find and fix security issues in your Android app's code, and to scan your application using AppSweep, please visit Mobile Application Security Testing AppSweep. To learn more, read our blog.

About Guardsquare

Guardsquare offers the most complete approach to mobile application security on the market. Built on the open source ProGuard technology, Guardsquare's software integrates seamlessly across the development cycle. From app security testing to code hardening to real-time visibility into the threat landscape, Guardsquare solutions provide enhanced mobile application security from early in the development process through publication. More than 700 customers worldwide across all major industries rely on Guardsquare to help them identify security risks and protect their mobile applications against reverse engineering and tampering.

