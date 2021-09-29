BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 6.00 A.M. EDT).
In the Green
GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) is up over 33% at $5.57
Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) is up over 20% at $0.67
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) is up over 15% at $27.50
Regis Corporation (RGS) is up over 10% at $4.55
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB) is up over 10% at $1.56
Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is up over 9% at $26.78
Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) is up over 6% at $55.92
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) is up over 6% at $9.50
U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) is up over 6% at $0.89
Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) is up over 5% at $0.31
In the Red
PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) is down over 5% at $47.30
ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC) is down over 5% at $2.75
Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) is down over 5% at $0.60
EQT Corporation (EQT) is down over 4% at $21.00
DatChat, Inc. (DATS) is down over 4% at $13.97
