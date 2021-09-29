Notably, photovoltaic systems and large-scale solar power plants combined with electrical energy storage are becoming more and more important for grid control and managing grid congestion. At Intersolar Europe Restart from October 6-8, 2021 in Munich, they will take center stage: The most important solar industry platform will be presenting the latest innovations in the fields of photovoltaics, solar thermal technologies and solar power plants. At the Intersolar Europe Conference, the specialist conference taking place in parallel with the exhibition, there will be two joint sessions with the ees Europe Conference on the integration of PV and storage systems.

Photovoltaics, battery storage and electromobility are growing together. (Image source: Solar Promotion GmbH)

An increased expansion of renewable energies is urgently needed. In addition to the expansion of solar and wind energy, they have to be complemented by efficient electrical energy storage to ensure that the energy transition and the new energy world run smoothly. The photovoltaic and storage market is booming. Photovoltaic additions in Germany reached 2020 4.9 gigawatts, this is more than it has since 2012. New capacity additions in 2020 were almost 30 higher than in 2019. Additionally, the German Solar Industry Association (BSW-Solar) has reported that demand for residential batteries increased by 47 %. According to BSW estimates, around 88,000 new home storage units were installed in Germany last year in the private home sector alone.

The combination of photovoltaics and storage systems is increasingly becoming the standard. Such technology can be used to optimize the self-consumption of solar energy, for charging electric vehicles or stabilizing the grid and other grid services. "The trend is clearly toward solar worry-free packages, consisting of a solar system on the roof, solar storage in the basement and, increasingly, a solar power charging station at the front door" says Carsten Körnig, Managing Director, German Solar Association (BSW). "One out of every two solar power systems is now installed together with a storage system."

Joint sessions on PV and storage

Trending PV electrical storage technologies will be showcased at the specialist conference: Leading the Charge: Electrical Storage for Residential and C&I PV Systems and A Formidable Team: Utility Scale and Electrical Energy Storage. Intersolar Europe Restart 2021 will take place at Messe Munich from October 6-8. Quick facts about the innovation platform 2021: 420 exhibitors, 20,000 visitors and an exhibition space of 55,000.

