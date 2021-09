As flagged in its July trading update, Trackwise Designs' H121 group revenues increased by 71% y-o-y to £4.1m, reflecting the acquisition of Stevenage Circuits in March 2020 and a doubling of IHT revenues, while adjusted EBITDA quadrupled to £0.5m. Management notes the group remains on track to meet market FY21 expectations despite supply chain disruption, so we leave our FY21 and FY22 estimates broadly unchanged.

