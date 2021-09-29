Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.09.2021
Jetzt offiziell: Offensichtlich extrem "kursrelevante Gespräche"
PR Newswire
29.09.2021 | 13:04
IAAPA honors PortAventura World's sustainable strategy with the first-ever IAAPA EMEA Award for Extraordinary Excellence 2021

- The resort develops a very ambitious sustainability strategy from both the social and environmental aspects

- The award, given for the first time, has been presented to the company during IAAPA Expo Europe 2021, held in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The strategic commitment to sustainability of PortAventura World has been recognised by the global association for the attractions industry IAAPA with the 'IAAPA EMEA Award for Extraordinary Excellence'. This award is being given by the members of the IAAPA EMEA Advisory Committee, which is the representational body of the leading attraction operators and suppliers in the EMEA region. PortAventura World is the first-ever recipient of this honor from IAAPA, publicly reconised during the opening ceremony of IAAPA Expo Europe 2021 which takes place in Barcelona between 27th and 30th September.

Arturo Mas-Sardá, president of PortAventura World, receives the award.

IAAPA presents this honor to member companies in recognition of their leadership, innovation, and forward-thinking to the attractions industry throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The 2021 award celebrates PortAventura World's outstanding and pioneering efforts in sustainability.

Fernando Aldecoa, Managing Director of PortAventura World, has explained that "we are very proud to receive this award that recognises our commitment to implement a sustainability strategy in one of the world's leading leisure destinations. Behind the development of the sustainability strategy that we are implementing is the work of a great team, and we are pleased that it is recognised".

As a company committed to the wellbeing of society, PortAventura World's corporate responsibility strategy has its fundamental pillars the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) promoted by the United Nations Organisation and the commitment to the UNWTO Global Code of Ethics for Tourism.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1638615/PortAventura_World_Award.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
