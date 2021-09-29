Global Ports Holding PLC: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM

Results of 2021 AGM

Global Ports Holding PLC

Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

The Company's AGM was held today at 11.00 BST.

Resolutions 1 to 11 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 12 to 15 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions.

As at the close of business on 28 September 2021, the Company had 62,826,963 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in issue (with no shares held in treasury).

The final votes received in respect of each resolution put to the meeting were as set out below.

% of the % Company's Votes Total issued Votes for for % number share (including Votes Votes of votes capital Votes discretionary (including against against validly represented withheld** votes) discretionary cast* by votes) votes validly cast* Ordinary Resolutions 1. To receive the annual 44,200,826 99.99 3,971 0.01 44,204,797 70.36 1,225 report and accounts 2. To approve the Directors' 44,189,615 99.97 14,635 0.03 44,204,250 70.36 1,772 remuneration report 3. To approve the Company's 44,189,615 99.97 14,635 0.03 44,204,250 70.36 1,772 remuneration policy 4. To approve the long term 44,183,547 99.95 20,650 0.05 44,204,197 70.36 1,825 incentive share plan 5. To re-elect Mehmet Kutman 44,198,944 99.99 5,177 0.01 44,204,121 70.36 1,901 as a Director 6. To re-elect Aysegül 40,134,152 90.79 4,069,969 9.21 44,204,121 70.36 1,901 Bensel as a Director To re-elect Jérôme 7. Bernard Jean Auguste 44,198,944 99.99 5,177 0.01 44,204,121 70.36 1,901 Bayle as a Director 8. To re-elect Ercan Nuri 40,134,152 90.79 4,069,969 9.21 44,204,121 70.36 1,901 Ergül as a Director To reappoint KPMG LLP of 15 Canada Square, Canary 9. Wharf, London E14 5GL, 44,190,963 99.97 13,834 0.03 44,204,797 70.36 1,225 United Kingdom as the Company's auditors To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee of the 10. Board to fix the 44,198,374 99.99 6,221 0.01 44,204,595 70.36 1,427 remuneration of the auditors To give authority to 11. allot securities up to a 44,195,070 99.98 9,727 0.02 44,204,797 70.36 1,225 specified amount Special Resolutions To disapply statutory pre-emption rights for an allotment of equity 12. securities for cash, up 44,183,862 99.95 20,935 0.05 44,204,797 70.36 1,225 to a nominal amount not exceeding 5% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital To disapply statutory pre-emption rights for an allotment of equity securities for cash used only for the purposes of 13. financing an acquisition 44,196,184 99.98 8,613 0.02 44,204,797 70.36 1,225 or capital investment, up to a nominal amount not exceeding 5% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital To give authority to make 14. market purchases of the 44,194,480 99.98 10,317 0.02 44,204,797 70.36 1,225 Company's shares To permit General 15. Meetings on not less than 44,198,247 99.99 6,550 0.01 44,204,797 70.36 1,225 14 clear days' notice

* Excluding withheld

** A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law. Votes "withheld" were not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against each of the resolutions.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Full details of the poll results will also be available on the Company's website: www.globalportsholding.com

