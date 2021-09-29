Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Jetzt offiziell: Offensichtlich extrem “kursrelevante Gespräche”
29.09.2021 | 14:01
Global Ports Holding PLC: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Result of AGM 29-Sep-2021 / 12:29 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Results of 2021 AGM

Released: 29 September 2021 [time]

RNS Number: [ ]

Global Ports Holding PLC

29 September 2021

29 September 2021

Global Ports Holding PLC

Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

The Company's AGM was held today at 11.00 BST.

Resolutions 1 to 11 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 12 to 15 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions.

As at the close of business on 28 September 2021, the Company had 62,826,963 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in issue (with no shares held in treasury).

The final votes received in respect of each resolution put to the meeting were as set out below. 

% of the 
                           %                     Company's 
                           Votes              Total   issued 
                    Votes for   for           %    number   share 
                    (including         Votes   Votes  of votes  capital   Votes 
                    discretionary (including  against  against validly  represented withheld** 
                    votes)    discretionary          cast*   by 
                           votes)                   votes 
                                                 validly 
                                                 cast* 
Ordinary Resolutions 
1.      To receive the annual   44,200,826  99.99     3,971   0.01  44,204,797 70.36    1,225 
       report and accounts 
2.      To approve the Directors' 44,189,615  99.97     14,635  0.03  44,204,250 70.36    1,772 
       remuneration report 
3.      To approve the Company's 44,189,615  99.97     14,635  0.03  44,204,250 70.36    1,772 
       remuneration policy 
4.      To approve the long term 44,183,547  99.95     20,650  0.05  44,204,197 70.36    1,825 
       incentive share plan 
5.      To re-elect Mehmet Kutman 44,198,944  99.99     5,177   0.01  44,204,121 70.36    1,901 
       as a Director 
6.      To re-elect Aysegül    40,134,152  90.79     4,069,969 9.21  44,204,121 70.36    1,901 
       Bensel as a Director 
       To re-elect Jérôme 
7.      Bernard Jean Auguste   44,198,944  99.99     5,177   0.01  44,204,121 70.36    1,901 
       Bayle as a Director 
8.      To re-elect Ercan Nuri  40,134,152  90.79     4,069,969 9.21  44,204,121 70.36    1,901 
       Ergül as a Director 
       To reappoint KPMG LLP of 
       15 Canada Square, Canary 
9.      Wharf, London E14 5GL,  44,190,963  99.97     13,834  0.03  44,204,797 70.36    1,225 
       United Kingdom as the 
       Company's auditors 
       To authorise the Audit 
       and Risk Committee of the 
10.      Board to fix the     44,198,374  99.99     6,221   0.01  44,204,595 70.36    1,427 
       remuneration of the 
       auditors 
       To give authority to 
11.      allot securities up to a 44,195,070  99.98     9,727   0.02  44,204,797 70.36    1,225 
       specified amount 
       Special Resolutions 
       To disapply statutory 
       pre-emption rights for an 
       allotment of equity 
12.      securities for cash, up  44,183,862  99.95     20,935  0.05  44,204,797 70.36    1,225 
       to a nominal amount not 
       exceeding 5% of the 
       Company's issued ordinary 
       share capital 
       To disapply statutory 
       pre-emption rights for an 
       allotment of equity 
       securities for cash used 
       only for the purposes of 
13.      financing an acquisition 44,196,184  99.98     8,613   0.02  44,204,797 70.36    1,225 
       or capital investment, up 
       to a nominal amount not 
       exceeding 5% of the 
       Company's issued ordinary 
       share capital 
       To give authority to make 
14.      market purchases of the  44,194,480  99.98     10,317  0.02  44,204,797 70.36    1,225 
       Company's shares 
       To permit General 
15.      Meetings on not less than 44,198,247  99.99     6,550   0.01  44,204,797 70.36    1,225 
       14 clear days' notice

* Excluding withheld

** A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law. Votes "withheld" were not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against each of the resolutions.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Full details of the poll results will also be available on the Company's website: www.globalportsholding.com

Enquiries:

Global Ports Holding, Company Secretary

Alison Chilcott, Company Secretary

Telephone: +44 (0) 7752 169 354

Email: alisonc@globalportsholding.com This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com. END

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 123184 
EQS News ID:  1236791 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236791&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2021 07:30 ET (11:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
