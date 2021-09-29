KX; Telit: KX and Telit Partner to Deliver End-to-End Industrial Analytics Platform for Microsecond Decision Making in the Manufacturing Sector

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KX, a worldwide leader in real-time streaming analytics, today announced that it has partnered with Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), to deliver an end-to-end, enterprise-grade industrial analytics platform that combines KX's real-time streaming analytics capabilities with Telit's deviceWISE Industrial IoT platform.

The partnership enables true, in-the-moment microsecond decision making by bringing together acknowledged leaders in low-latency connectivity and analytics. In one integrated solution, customers have both the unrivalled connectivity and simplicity of Telit's deviceWISE IoT platform and the power of KX's streaming analytics technology.

Already deployed at a large manufacturing site in Europe, the joint solution enables manufacturers to significantly enhance operational performance by applying advanced AI models to all production data regardless of type of machine or format of data. This integration of operational technology with IT systems allows for a deeper, richer understanding of the manufacturing process enabling automation of quality control processes and the delivery of preventive and predictive maintenance programs.

"Modern manufacturing organizations are seeing a huge increase in data, coming at them at speed, and the need to gain a truer understanding of the manufacturing process in real-time has never been greater," says Przemek Tomczak, SVP IoT and Utilities at KX. "Combining Telit's unrivalled ability to connect enterprise systems to industrial machines and sensors, and our market-leading streaming analytics capabilities, we can help customers predict operational issues, automate key decisions and significantly improve operational performance."

The award-wining Telit deviceWISE IoT Platform is a complete, data-centric IoT platform with pre-built device drivers, connectivity management tools and application connectors that enable development teams to focus on building apps, not infrastructure, and make systems work together the way their customers want. Powerful capabilities integrate with connected factories and connected machines to give teams total flexibility in how data is collected, where it is sent and how their solution responds to data based on events and changing conditions throughout deployment - whether in the Cloud, on premise or at the edge. With deviceWISE, legacy and modern devices work together without custom coding, regardless of the different protocols they may use.

"With KX and Telit, systems integrators and manufacturers can implement a full-stack streaming analytics IoT platform. Leveraging data and analytics provides the insights needed to respond quickly to either bring on additional resources or tighten process controls to increase productivity,' says Ricardo Buranello, Head of Platforms Business Unit, Telit. "Data intelligence is critical in driving actionable insights to make informed business strategies, goals and decisions."

The market opportunity for the joint solution is considerable. The Industrial Analytics Market is valued at USD 13.60 billion and expected to reach USD 36.73 billion by 2026. With data volumes growing exponentially - Industry analyst firm IDC estimates that enterprise-related sensor data is growing at 40% per annum and will soon surpass all other data types - this joint offering answers demand from customers looking to accelerate time to deployment and value from their industrial automation strategies.

On October 21st (17.00 BST and also available on demand), KX and Telit will host a webinar focused on accelerating and improving real-time decision-making in industry. For more details and registration please visit: https://bit.ly/3kLcdJB

About KX

KX, the leading technology for real-time continuous intelligence, is part of FD Technologies plc, a group of data-driven businesses that unlock the value of insight, hindsight and foresight to drive organizations forward. KX Streaming Analytics, built on the kdb+ time-series database, is an industry leading high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence platform. It delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries. The Group operates from 15 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific and employs more than 2,500 people worldwide. For more information visit www.kx.com

About Telit

Telit simplifies onboarding of connected 'things' with a portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules; cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services; edge and cloud software; and data orchestration, IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. With over two decades of pioneering IoT innovation experience, Telit delivers award-winning, secure, integrated IoT solutions for many of the world's largest enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers, so they can connect and manage IoT at any scale.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook or visit www.Telit.com.

