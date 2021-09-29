Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.09.2021
Jetzt offiziell: Offensichtlich extrem “kursrelevante Gespräche”
WKN: 806454 ISIN: FI0009010862 Ticker-Symbol: 1S0 
Frankfurt
29.09.21
08:13 Uhr
4,400 Euro
-0,115
-2,55 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2021 | 14:05
Suominen Corporation: Suominen's new product, HYDRASPUN Aquaflo, sets a new standard for moist toilet tissue

Suominen Corporation's press release September 29, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (EET)

Suominen has successfully developed HYDRASPUN Aquaflo, a moist toilet tissue with even better dispersibility. HYDRASPUN Aquaflo offers near parity dispersion with dry toilet tissue but with premium thickness for a better consumer experience in use. With HYDRASPUN Aquaflo, Suominen sets a new standard for dispersible nonwovens.

Suominen's new flushable nonwovens substrate, HYDRASPUN Aquaflo passed the stringent standards for dispersibility set by both the International Water Services Flushability Group (IWSFG) and INDA/EDANA (GD4) in independent testing.

"We are extremely proud to launch HYDRASPUN Aquaflo. Its 100% cellulosic fiber composition is evidence of sustainable origins and its capability to fully and rapidly break down in wastewater provides biodegradability in disposal, giving consumers an end-to-end eco-friendly solution for personal care. Dry toilet tissue is recognized as the material most capable of breaking down in sewer systems and HYDRASPUN Aquaflo was developed with this result in mind, "says Andrew Charleston, Manager, Category Management, Americas.

HYDRASPUN Aquaflo is proof of Suominen's emphasis on delivering industry leading innovations and its position as a clear frontrunner in innovative and sustainable nonwovens.

For more information, please contact:
Andrew Charleston, Manager, Category Management, Americas, tel. +1 (860) 373 2619
andrew.charleston@suominencorp.com


Investor and media contact:
Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications & IR, tel. +358 50540 9747
emilia.peltola@suominencorp.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
