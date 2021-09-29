EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.: EYEFI Corporate Update: A Strong Pipeline Signals Exciting Opportunities Ahead

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / EYEFI Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI)(OTC PINK:EGTTF) is pleased to announce it continues to grow its sales pipeline now reaching over $35 million in new sales opportunities in Australia and New Zealand.

EYEfi's existing sales channel partners Telstra Corporation Limited (TLS) and Fujitsu Australia continue to provide access to new customers and sales opportunities across some of Australia's largest corporate customers. EYEfi is also finalizing new sales channel partnerships, including a major global camera manufacturer who will bundle EYEfi's cloud product within their full range of Internet Protocol (or digital video) camera products.

Technology developments capturing real-time interactions and information

EYEfi's core spatial targeting capability, EYEfi SPARC, is also being further deployed ahead of the Australian summer for Bushfire Detection (to be announced in full later this year). Using the technology in bushfire detection ensures that fire authorities can respond quickly to emerging threats and strengthens their opportunity to proactively manage a situation.

Furthermore, following the recent successful beta deployment of SPARC on the iPhone, EYEfi is working towards the commercial release of its Smartphone App and SpatialEye product that will expand EYEfi into new markets and customer verticals.

EYEfi's CEO, Simon Langdon, said "EYEfi SPARC fundamentally changes the way we discover, explore and interact with the world around us. The SpatialEye App which incorporates SPARC technology, will enable users to simply point their Smartphone camera at anything (whether just metres or miles away) and know its exact geographical location, in real-time. This is transformational and we have plans to release this on Drones and UAV's. It can even be embedded in other platforms to be used for autonomous vehicles and autonomous flight.

We see a world where imagery (still images or video) is interactive - EYEfi SPARC enables this so that anyone can make their own discoveries by simply observing something of interest using the Smartphone, or in the near future, by clicking or touching anywhere in a SPARC-enabled image. This IP is highly engaging to use and has positive disruptive implications across many industries and applications."

Understanding the advantages of EYEfi

Investors and Brokers can gain a deeper insight into EYEfi

EYEfi's cutting edge SPARC and product technology EYEfi's business model, growth prospects, and roadmap EYEfi's industry partnerships including special comments from EYEfi Board Advisor and industry veteran, Jeff Sharp (Transurban)

Watch the video update today: https://www.eyefigroup.com/corporateupdatesept2021

Investors and brokers can contact Mark van der Horst at mark@galecapital.com 604 200-1480 (Cell 604 760-7604)

Sales enquiries can be directed to Michael Consolo, Head of Sales and Marketing for Australia and NZ, on info@eyefi.com.au or on +613 94175777 during business hours (AEST)

About EYEfi

EYEfi is connecting the world's people and devices with the world around them, in real-time and in ways not previously possible.

EYEfi is a software and electronics engineering company that has developed, patented and commercialized an innovative spatial technology; spatial, predictive, approximation and radial convolution (SPARC) and an associated product suite, that turns sensors, cameras and smartphones (fixed, mobile, airborne, portable or handheld) into geo-target co-ordinate acquisition devices.

EYEfi has also developed IIoT sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering. EYEfi Cloud is a next generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralized environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications.

