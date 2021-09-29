Sapiens International Corporation: Norway's Gjensidige Pensjonsforsikring Selects Sapiens to Empower its Digital Transformation with Sapiens' Agnostic API Layer

HOLON, Israel, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) and (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced that Gjensidige Pensjonsforsikring (GPF), a leading provider of defined contribution, investment products, pension plans and risk products for groups and individuals in the Norwegian market, has decided to expand its partnership with Sapiens and implement Sapiens API Composition Engine (ACE). Sapiens DigitalSuite, ACE, will be integrated into Sapiens CoreSuite - the global and leading solution for Life & Pension insurers. This will allow GPF to simply and easily integrate and orchestrate a variety of services, apps and systems through an agnostic API layer thereby accelerating digital transformation.

"Sapiens was the obvious choice to support our broad digital strategy, and the natural fit to take GPF one step further on our path to digitalization. Our extensive experience working with Sapiens, and their modern, modular approach to applying insurance solutions ensure that we can trust in the longevity of our offerings well into the future," said Torstein Ingebretsen, CEO of GPF. "Sapiens' innovative digital solutions can propel our journey and ensure we are providing our clientele with the best experience."

The future of the insurance techstack lays in modern, open architectures which include seamless integrations between a variety of systems through an agnostic API layer. ACE, which is part of the Sapiens DigitalSuite, will be instrumental in creating more productive experiences by simplifying the orchestration and integration into any core system, third-party data source or ecosystem marketplace. Using low-code tools for easy integration and data transformation to support multiple backend systems, omni-channel fronts and dynamic ecosystem solutions.

"This important digital integration of Sapiens' solution will enable GPF to achieve significant competitive advantage. We are very pleased to expand our partnership with GPF, which is a regional powerhouse with a more than 200-year history in the Norwegian insurance industry," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens president and CEO.

Sapiens DigitalSuite enables a quick entrance into new markets, with open architecture and seamless integration through advanced APIs, the insight of data-driven business processes and the agility of a cloud-native environment. Sapiens offers a vast ecosystem of digital partners that are pre-integrated, pre-certified and pre-selected to bring real value. Sapiens helps insurers integrate quickly with innovative partners that improve customer experience and create operational efficiencies, maximizing value immediately.

About Gjensidige Pensjonsforsikring (GPF)

Gjensidige Pensjonsforsikring (GPF) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gjensidige Forsikring. GPF mainly offers defined contribution, investment products, pension plans and risk products for groups and individuals in the Norwegian market. For more information click here.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative and agile. Backed by more than 35 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

