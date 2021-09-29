Plant&Co enlists the expertise of renowned plant-based chef to design new and exciting plant-based foods and products

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2021) - Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Plant&Co" or the "Company"), a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods, is pleased to announce it has engaged renowned plant-based chef Ivan Castro to take the lead on the overall Grown Not Raised TM family of products at Plant&Co. Mr. Castro will also assist with new product selection and design that will support expansion initiatives throughout Plant&Co's network of distribution partners.

"I am impressed with the current plant-based menu and product offerings here at Plant&Co," said Ivan Castro, Head Chef of The Vegan Artisan and La Bartola. "The food is delicious, and I have plenty of ideas of how we can expand the menu and product base to offer many more delicious foods and dishes. My training has taken me from my hometown Mexico City, Oaxaca to New York, where I took several courses at Matthew Kenney's Plant Lab which helped me to open my perspective to new and exciting plant-based foods and dishes. I look forward to taking Plant&Co's products to the next level and adding my own spice to the plant-based foods sector in North America."

"We are very lucky to have such a passionate chef as Ivan Castro join the team at Plant&Co," said Alex Rechichi, Chairman of the Board, Plant&Co Brands. "Ivan will bring a forward thinking focus and design to our product base that will allow us to expand our current offerings into new and existing distribution channels, pushing forward our organic and inorganic growth strategy. Ivan is well known for his expertise with plant-based foods and both vegan and non-vegan customers will be very please with his addition to the team."

The appointment of a head chef is the first step in the Company's previously announced corporate strategy. The Company's board and management team has established a set of operational milestones for the next 6, 12, and 18 months and remains focused on achieving growth through the execution of its 2021-2022 corporate strategy.

Meet the Chef

Mr. Ivan Castro is a renowned and experienced chef who is passionate about plant-based cooking. He has studied at the CESSA University in Mexico City and perfected his culinary skills in New York City. Castro attended the highly respected Natural Gourmet Institute for several diverse culinary programs and the Plant Lab by Matthew Kenney, focusing on plant-based food excellence. Castro found his passion for cooking at an early age in his hometown of Mexico City where he was inspired by his mother and grandmother who taught him the art of homemade Mexican cooking.

Ivan strives to bring both his passion for authentic Mexican flavours and international contemporary cuisine, his commitment to organic, sustainable, and plant-based ingredients, and a creative new twist to his new projects.

About YamChops

YamChops is a plant-based butcher shop based in Toronto, Ontario. Vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians and even meat enthusiasts love visiting the beautifully curated shop located in the heart of Toronto's food district. Whether customers sample YamChops' Tunaless "Tuna", Chick*n Schnitzel, Szechuan "Beef", Montreal Style "Steak", or browse their vegan grocery market assisted by its knowledgeable staff, customers will have an unforgettable experience at YamChops vegan butcher shop. YamChops' mission is to provide extraordinary plant-based foods and provide extraordinary service to its customers, with a vision to expand its plant based culinary experience and make YamChops the destination of choice for all consumers. For more product information please visit: www.YamChops.com.

About Plant&Co

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCQB: VGANF) is modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods. It offers a growing number of delicious plant-based food products through two leading plant-based brands Holy Crap Foods Inc. and YamChops, the vegan butcher. For more information please visit: www.HolyCrap.com www.YamChops.com www.PlantandCo.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

