Trigon Metals, Inc.: Trigon Metals Provides Progress Update on Silver Hill Project, Morocco

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSXV:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a progress update on work at the Company's Silver Hill project in Morocco ("Silver Hill" or the "Project"). Following the conclusion of drilling in early 2021, the Company has been working to advance the Project in preparation for a resumption of drilling planned for December 2021. Work has focused on mapping and remote sensing, identifying signatures for mineralization in the drilled discovery area, and the new hydrothermal vent mineralization discovered in the high-grade trench, 1.5km from the discovery zone. The Company also welcomes Mr. Jed Diner, P.Geo to the team to strengthen its exploration team in Morocco.

The Company has completed a detailed topographic survey of the entire exploitation permit with an aerial drone survey to provide an accurate geographical framework to input completed and future drilling. The survey is expected to enable the production by the Company of more accurate maps, cross-sections and DTM (Digital Terrain Models).

Geochemical sampling work continues at site. To date, work has focused on the area of the trench with collection of some 240 samples around the area that exposed the high-grade hydrothermal vent mineralization. The trench returned 13 metres of 2.7% copper, 34.5 g/t silver and 82 ppm cobalt (See press release dated February 24, 2021). The soils from this area for marker minerals can be used to identify extensions to the mineralization on the Project permit area and the adjacent claims. Trigon has under application over 14km of potential strike length that shows evidence of similar hydrothermal mineralization. Trigon has priority over the claims but is awaiting official granting by the regional mineral commission. Information gleaned from this sampling program could generate a powerful exploration tool that can be applied regionally.

A detailed ground geophysical survey is planned for the discovery drilling area, the hydrothermal high-grade trench and the adjoining areas in the coming weeks. Electromagnetic (EM) surveying will be employed. Given the nature of the mineralization, this method is expected to generate an interesting signature that will be compiled with geochemical results, geology, and drilling results. The work is intended to help focus drilling planned for December 2021, looking to identify a potentially mineralized connection between high grade copper and silver drilled in the discovery zone and the trench mineralization 1.5km away. If the mineralization is directly connected, it could translate into over 2km of richly mineralized strike-length, evidencing a large-scale deposit. The survey may also determine that the structures do not connect, and though related may run parallel to each other, a result that could be interpreted as more favourable.

Trigon is pleased to welcome Mr. Jed Diner, P.Geo to its team. He will oversee exploration activities at Silver Hill. Mr. Diner has worked as a consulting geologist on a wide variety of precious and base metals projects for more than 35 years. He brings extensive experience working in Africa. He holds a B.Sc in Geology and Earth Science from Hebrew University and a M.Sc in Applied Earth Science from Stanford University. Mr. Diner brings a wealth of exploration experience strengthening the Company's on the ground team.

Qualified Person

The technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Fanie Müller, P.Eng, VP Operations of Trigon, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. In Namibia, the Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat mine. In Morocco, the Company is the holder of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project.

For further information, contact:

Jed Richardson

+1 647 276 6002

jed.richardson@trigonmetals.com

Website: www.trigonmetals.com

Cautionary Notes

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the Silver Hill Project, exploration activities in Morocco and Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Trigon Metals Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/666065/Trigon-Metals-Provides-Progress-Update-on-Silver-Hill-Project-Morocco