Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2021) - LeanLife Health Inc. (CSE: LLP) (FSE: LL1) (the "Company"), announces is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Cruz as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer, effective September 13, 2021.

Daniel Cruz is an experienced financial industry professional having worked for 12 years as a senior investment advisor at Canadian broker dealers where he gained experience in equity research, asset management, investor relations, corporate finance, and venture capital. Mr. Cruz was one of the youngest Senior Investment Advisors at Canaccord Financial Inc. in 2010. He is also a co-founder of Liquid Media Group Inc., a NASDAQ listed issuer. During his tenure as CFO over the past few years he helped the company list on NASDAQ and raised over $20 million dollars.

In conjunction the Company further announces that it has hired the boutique accounting firm of Michael Waldkirch & Company Inc. A NYSE and NASDAQ listed experienced professional accounting firm, whom assists Mr. Cruz and LeanLife Health Inc. with preparing & planning the financial modeling amongst other services; and has appointed Ms. Monita Faris as Corporate Secretary to the Company. Based in Vancouver, Monita Faris has worked as a consultant for 20 years, providing corporate and securities compliance services to private and public companies.

"I want to thank the whole LeanLife team for promoting my role within the company, and bringing additional team members as Corporate Secretary & Michael Waldkirch & Company Inc. I've worked with both of these great teams on my previous NASDAQ Listed company and realized how important it is to have a public markets team that is firing on all cylinders," stated Daniel Cruz.

Stan Lis, CEO stated, "We are pleased to welcome Daniel to our leadership team. His deep and extensive experience in leading financial operations, as well as experience with raising capital in the public markets will be a massive asset as LeanLife looks to expand its business and markets."

About LeanLife Health Inc.:

LeanLife Health Inc. was born from a desire to offer high quality omega3 plant-based oils to the world. Evidence of over 50 years supports the numerous health benefits of flaxseed omega 3 alpha-linolenic acid. LeanLife Health recognized that over 50% of North Americans do not consume enough omega 3 fats and eat far too many omega 6 fats. Our omega 3 flaxseed formulation is stable for 2 years which will allow more food companies to add the oil to their products and more consumers to meet their nutritional needs. Proprietary methods initially developed at a Polish University in 2007 have been continuously improved upon to result in the most nutritionally stable plant-based omega 3 oils that are on the market today.

New initiatives have driven our team to incorporate more products to diversify our offerings and enrich shareholder value. We are excited to be rolling out the Mike Tyson endorsed Iron Energy Drinks into the soft drink market across the US by mid-2021. LeanLife Health Inc. is confident this strategy will propel us forward with positive gains in the foreseeable future.

We have engaged a team with global expertise in omega-3 science and production, energy drink sales, and direct-to-consumer marketing. Our professionals are working to ensure our omega-3 flaxseed oil is the healthiest, most stable, and the most convenient available today. In addition, our team is working diligently to launch Amazon and convenience store sales of Iron Energy Drinks (endorsed by Mike Tyson) across the US.

