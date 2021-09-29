Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of FSport AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (505/21)

Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
29.09.2021 | 14:53
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Listing of FSport AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

On request of FSport AB (publ), company registration number 556950-4474, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity rights to trading on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from September 30, 2021. 


Shares





Short name:               FSPORT         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 19 230 288       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0016288641      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             235822         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556950-4474       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------







Equity rights





Short    FSPORT TO 1                             
 name:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum   2 700 000                              
 number of                                   
 warants                                    
 to be                                     
 listed:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:   1 TO 1 entitles to 1 share                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscripti The subscription price corresponds to 70% of the volume weighted  
on price:  average price (VWAP) on the relevant Marketplace of the Company's 
       Shares during the period 15 September 2022 - 28 September 2022.  
       However, the subscription price shall not be less than 5.50    
       SEK/Share and not exceed 6.50 SEK/Share.              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscripti October 3, 2022 - October 14, 2022                 
on period:                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last    October 12, 2022                          
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code: SE0016786941                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot: 1                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book 235823                               
 ID:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market   First North STO/8                          
 segment:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size  MiFID II tick size table                      
 table:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:  SSME                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading   SEK                                 
 currency:                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification





Code Name         
----------------------------
40  Consumer Discretionary
----------------------------
4050 Travel & Leisure   
----------------------------






This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Corpura Fondkommision AB. For further information, please call Corpura
Fondkommision AB on 0722523451.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
