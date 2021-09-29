Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of FSport AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (505/21)

Listing of FSport AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market On request of FSport AB (publ), company registration number 556950-4474, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity rights to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from September 30, 2021. Shares Short name: FSPORT ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 19 230 288 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016288641 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 235822 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556950-4474 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity rights Short FSPORT TO 1 name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum 2 700 000 number of warants to be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO 1 entitles to 1 share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscripti The subscription price corresponds to 70% of the volume weighted on price: average price (VWAP) on the relevant Marketplace of the Company's Shares during the period 15 September 2022 - 28 September 2022. However, the subscription price shall not be less than 5.50 SEK/Share and not exceed 6.50 SEK/Share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscripti October 3, 2022 - October 14, 2022 on period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last October 12, 2022 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016786941 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book 235823 ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North STO/8 segment: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size MiFID II tick size table table: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading SEK currency: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------- 4050 Travel & Leisure ---------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Corpura Fondkommision AB. For further information, please call Corpura Fondkommision AB on 0722523451.