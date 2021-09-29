Apiture Named Platinum Winner for Banking Innovation of the Year by Juniper Research's Future Digital Awards

Apiture recognized for its ability to build the banks and credit unions of the future

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Apiture , a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today is recognized as a Platinum Winner for Banking Innovation of the Year by Juniper Research's Future Digital Awards for Fintech & Payments.

The awards recognize organizations that have made outstanding contributions to their industry and are positioned to make a significant impact in the future. As banking continues to evolve in today's digital world, Apiture is well positioned to anticipate emerging trends and innovate for tomorrow's technology. The company has already scaled to serve hundreds of customers, helping provide the tools they need to compete in a digital-first market.

"It is phenomenal to be recognized by Juniper Research, an influencer in the industry, for the work we are so passionate about doing to bring banks and credit unions into the future of banking," said Chris Babcock, CEO of Apiture. "This award is a reflection of the hard work of the entire Apiture team. I thank them for their dedication to excellence, and I extend congratulations to the other 2021 winners."

Rather than maintaining many vendor relationships for disparate services, Apiture's holistic approach provides a one stop shop for all digital banking needs. Apiture's Xpress platform has been enabling leading banks and credit unions to create fully integrated banking solutions for 20+ years. Looking to meet the needs of banks and credit unions now and in the future, Apiture also offers Apiture Open, a next-generation technology platform that utilizes APIs to curate digital solutions and is ever-evolving to integrate new best-in-class third party offerings.

Since 2008, the Future Digital Awards have been bestowed to tech companies at the forefront of their industries that deliver innovative products or services with the potential to disrupt their ecosystems and provide unparalleled benefits to their target audiences. Entries were assessed by a Juniper Research analyst panel for product innovation, features and benefits, product partnerships, certification and compliance and future business prospects.

Apiture commemorates a year of success, as this latest accolade adds to its recognition as an American Banker 2021 Best Fintech to Work For and a Forbes 2021 Best Startup Employer .

Apiture is a leading provider of digital banking solutions. Apiture provides FIs with the integrations, capabilities, and resources that banks and credit unions have not had access to in the past. Offering two differentiated digital experience platforms, Apiture Xpress and Apiture Open, Apiture has developed innovative solutions that can be used by financial institutions of any size. Apiture products currently serve hundreds of financial institutions within the United States market. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas.

