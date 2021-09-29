Delphix Corp.: Delphix Data Control Tower Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance

Report Validates Security Protocols of Delphix's Masking, Compliance, and SaaS Capabilities

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021, the industry leading data company for DevOps, today announced that it has successfully completed a Type 1 System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 examination for the Delphix Data Control Tower (DCT). The examination, conducted by Schellman & Company, LLC (Schellman), found that Delphix has suitably designed controls to meet the SOC 2 criteria for the Security, Availability and Confidentiality Trust Services Categories as of July 31, 2021.



"With the growing threat of ransomware, data security and trust are non-negotiable in today's business environment," said Douglas Barbin, Managing Principal at Schellman. "The Type 1 SOC 2 examination demonstrates Delphix's commitments to its customers and their security and compliance initiatives."

SOC 2 reports are attestation reports that opine on controls at an organization relevant to the security, availability, and confidentiality of the system or services. Type 1 reports attest to the design and implementation of an organization's controls as of a review date.

The Delphix Data Control Tower provides a single API endpoint enabling teams to automate a range of complex, critical data operations, including centrally managing enterprise application data with a SaaS interface, rapidly delivering test data through APIs, and finding and masking sensitive data for compliant test environments to safely automate CI/CD pipelines. The company has built a robust control framework to meet the security, availability, and confidentiality commitments made to customers.

"The increase in cyber attacks has made security top of mind. This attestation further confirms the robustness and compliance of our security protocols," said Pritesh Parekh, Chief Trust & Security Officer, VP of Engineering at Delphix. "As more and more enterprises become data companies, we are committed to providing them the best and most secure data solutions for DevOps."

Earlier this year, the company announced that the Delphix DevOps Data Platform had achieved SAP certified integrationwith SAP NetWeaver and SAP S/4HANA. It also released new data compliance capabilitiesthat help Salesforce customers unlock the strategic value of Salesforce data while maintaining data privacy compliance.

About Delphix

Delphix is the industry leading data company for DevOps.

Data is critical for testing application releases, modernization, cloud adoption, and AI/ML programs. We provide an automated DevOps data platform for all enterprise applications. Delphix masks data for privacy compliance, secures data from ransomware, and delivers efficient, virtualized data for CI/CD.

Our platform includes essential DevOps APIs for data provisioning, refresh, rewind, integration, and version control. Leading companies, including UKG, Choice Hotels, J.B.Hunt, and Fannie Mae, use Delphix to accelerate digital transformation. For more information, visit www.delphix.comor follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

