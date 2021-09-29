Aurobindo Pharma: Laboratoire Arrow inaugurates its new logistics and industrial site in Lyon

LYON, France, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laboratoire Arrow (Arrow), the French subsidiary of global pharmaceutical company Aurobindo Pharma Limited (Aurobindo), has announced the opening of its new logistics and industrial site in Saint Vulbas, near Lyon. The new facility reflects our strong commitment to the region, will support our growth aspirations in the French market and help in creating 100 new employment opportunities.

The opening ceremony, which took place earlier today, was graced by local and state dignitaries, including his Excellency Ambassador of India to France & Monaco, Mr. Jawed Ashra and in the presence of Mr. P. V. Ramprasad Reddy, Founder and Director of Aurobindo, and Mr. Vincent Pont, President of Laboratoire Arrow.

The state-of-the-art facility covers a surface area exceeding 25,000 m2 and built on a 7-hectare site. The new site has been completed with an investment of over EURO 20 million and is principally dedicated for the storage, preparation and distribution of pharmaceutical products with an additional unit built for future industrial activities.

The site's strategic location in the logistics hubs of the Auvergne Rhône-Alpes region is an advantage, along with the benefit of geographical proximity to Arrow's headquarters in Lyon.

The unit will be operated by the logistics service provider GEODIS, continuing its historical partnership with Arrow.

Arrow's new site, which is in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, has the potential to improve the economic development in the area directly and indirectly through job creation. The facility will also provide the requisite infrastructure to support future growth in the region for Aurobindo, a global leader in the pharmaceutical space.

V. Muralidharan, President, European Operations at Aurobindo Pharma, said: "We are delighted to be reinforcing our commitment to the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region with the opening of our new facility in Saint Vulbas, in the heart of Europe, where Arrow is situated. With the help of talent and the resources available in the region, this facility will support our growth plans in the French market. Our investment in this state-of-the-art logistics hub will not only improve access to the Auvergne Rhône-Alpes region but importantly will create new jobs as well. This will help further fulfil our commitment to provide healthier life for patients and communities. We are delighted to welcome the Indian Ambassador to France and Monaco and other guests today to celebrate the opening of our new facility."

In summary, this new site will provide:

-Enhanced Storage Capacity

In line with growth in volumes witnessed over the last five years, Arrow expects continued growth momentum in the future which would require additional storage capacity. The new facility provides storage of 33,000 pallets and with scope for additional capacity of 15,000 pallets in the future.

-Strategic Locational Advantage

The site is located in a strategic area, the Ain Industrial Park in Saint-Vulbas. The site is close to Arrow's headquarters and enjoys a central geographical position, which will help with an efficient supply chain with reduced delivery times for the customers and improve Arrow's value proposition.

-Future Capacity Expansion

In addition to the storage and logistic operations, this facility will host a tertiary part with a specific dedicated area encompassing over 2000 m² for future industrial activities which may be commissioned in the next few years.

-Eco-Responsible and Efficient Site

The site is in the process of being certified BREEAM, "Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method", level "Very good" which attests to its level of performance in in the following areas: Energy management Energy management Waste recycling Pollution level of the buildings Use of innovative processes Water management People management and well-being of occupants Access to sustainable transportation.

About Aurobindo Pharma Limited:

Aurobindo Pharma Limited (www.aurobindo.com), (NSE: AUROPHARMA, BSE: 524804, Reuters: ARBN.NS, Bloomberg: ARBP IN) is an integrated global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. The Company develops, manufactures, and commercializes a wide range of generic pharmaceuticals, branded specialty pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients globally in over 155 countries.

The company has 27 manufacturing and packaging facilities that are approved by leading regulatory agencies including USFDA, UK MHRA, EDQM, Japan PMDA, WHO, Health Canada, South Africa MCC, Brazil ANVISA. The company's robust product portfolio is spread over 7 major therapeutic/product areas encompassing CNS, Anti-Retroviral, CVS, Antibiotics, Gastroenterological, Anti-Diabetics and Anti-Allergic, supported by a strong R&D set-up. With a turnover exceeding US$ 3 billion, the company is the 7th largest generic company in the world with a leading position in the US and 24 000 employees working in 155 countries

About Laboratoire Arrow

Laboratoire Arrow is a French subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma Limited headquartered in Lyon. It markets branded and generic medicines through both retail and hospital channels in France.

The company's robust distribution reach backed by steady product launches has helped it emerge as a formidable pharmaceutical player in France in the last 20 years. Arrow is one of the top 5 generic pharma company in the retail market and is the leading generic player in the hospital market in France.

For more information visit www.laboratoire-arrow.com

Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1638748/Arrow_1.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1638749/Laboratoire_arrow_Logo.jpg