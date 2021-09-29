DGAP-News: Rentschler Biopharma SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Rentschler Biopharma Inc. Recognized by Massachusetts House of Representatives as Manufacturer of the Year for District



29.09.2021 / 15:18

Rentschler Biopharma Inc. Recognized by Massachusetts House of Representatives as Manufacturer of the Year for District

Company honored at 6th Annual Massachusetts Legislative Manufacturing Caucus Awards ceremony

Laupheim, Germany and Milford, MA, USA, September 29, 2021 - Rentschler Biopharma, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, announced that the company's U.S. subsidiary, Rentschler Biopharma Inc., has been honored as Manufacturer of the Year for the 10th Worcester District by the Massachusetts Legislative Manufacturing Caucus. The company was selected for the honor by State Representative Brian Murray, who presented the award to Karen Savage, Vice President and Milford Site Head, at yesterday's Massachusetts Legislative Manufacturing Caucus Awards ceremony. In addition to the award, Representative Murray presented a citation from the State House of Representatives to Rentschler Biopharma in recognition of Rentschler Biopharma's outstanding leadership skills in the manufacturing industry in the Commonwealth. The awards ceremony was part of the inaugural Massachusetts Manufacturing Mash-up event in Worcester, which kicked off Manufacturing Month in Massachusetts.

Representative Murray said: "I have been so impressed by the professionalism, technology, and science of the Rentschler Biopharma team. It is certainly important to have companies in our Commonwealth that produce high-quality biopharmaceuticals to address the need for safe and effective vaccines and therapies. Rentschler Biopharma is actively contributing to improving lives and represents the 'new face' of modern manufacturing."

Dr. Martin Kessler, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma Inc., said: "It is truly an honor to receive this award. We are excited to be a part of the Massachusetts manufacturing community and are growing rapidly in Milford. Just last month, we broke ground at our new state-of-the-art facility, the Rentschler Biopharma Manufacturing Center US (RBMC US), that will double our cGMP capacity, and we are also growing our talented team. The great support we have received locally and at the state level is a big part of our ability to expand our offering to our U.S. clients, many of whom are located here in Massachusetts."

Karen Savage, Vice President and Milford Site Head, added: "I thank everyone who has helped us to achieve this wonderful recognition by the caucus. Our work is challenging but also incredibly rewarding, and we are driven by the goal of helping our clients bring innovative, essential treatments to patients."

The new RBMC US will add 22,000 square feet of manufacturing cleanroom space and house four new 2,000 L single-use bioreactors. In keeping with Rentschler Biopharma's commitment to reducing the complexity of biopharmaceutical manufacturing for its clients, the site is designed to be easily adaptable to meet clients' changing needs. The RBMC US is expected to become operational in late 2023.



About Rentschler Biopharma SE

Rentschler Biopharma is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on client projects. The company offers process development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals as well as related consulting activities, including project management and regulatory support. Rentschler Biopharma's high quality is proven by its long-standing experience and excellence as a solution partner for its clients. A high-level quality management system, a well-established operational excellence philosophy and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at each development and manufacturing step. In order to offer best-in-class formulation development along the biopharmaceutical value chain, the company has entered into a strategic alliance with Leukocare AG. Rentschler Biopharma is a family-owned company with about 1,100 employees, headquartered in Laupheim, Germany, with a second site in Milford, MA, USA. In Stevenage, UK, Rentschler Biopharma has launched a company dedicated to cell and gene therapies, Rentschler ATMP Ltd.

For further information, please visit www.rentschler-biopharma.com. Follow Rentschler Biopharma on LinkedIn and Facebook.

