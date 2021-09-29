Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: MODULIGHT CORPORATION

NOTICE 29 SEPTEMBER 2021 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: MODULIGHT CORPORATION At the request of Modulight Corporation, Modulight Corporation's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from September 30, 2021. Trading code: MODU Number of shares: 42 616 936 ISIN code: FI4000511506 Order book ID: 235016 Company Identity Number: 1603878-3 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 10 Technology Super sector: 1010 Technology This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Danske Bank. For further information, please call Danske Bank on +358 40 414 5358. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260