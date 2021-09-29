Anzeige
29.09.2021 | 15:29
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: MODULIGHT CORPORATION

NOTICE 29 SEPTEMBER 2021 SHARES

NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: MODULIGHT CORPORATION

At the request of Modulight Corporation, Modulight Corporation's shares will be
traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from September 30, 2021. 

Trading code: MODU
Number of shares: 42 616 936
ISIN code: FI4000511506
Order book ID: 235016
Company Identity Number: 1603878-3

Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110
Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table
Mic code: FSME

ICB Classification
Industry: 10 Technology
Super sector: 1010 Technology


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Danske
Bank. For further information, please call Danske Bank on +358 40 414 5358. 


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
