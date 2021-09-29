Index to underlie rare earth and strategic metals ETF

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) today announced the licensing of the MVIS Global Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index (ticker: MVREMX) to VanEck Europe to underlie the UCITS ETF.

The MVIS Global Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index (ticker: MVREMX) tracks the performance of the largest and most liquid companies in the global rare earth and strategic metals segment. Its unique pure-play approach requires that companies have to generate at least 50% of their revenue from rare earth and strategic metals or from mining projects that have the potential to generate at least 50% of their revenue from rare earth/strategic metal when developed. The index includes refiners, recyclers, and producers of rare earth strategic metals and minerals.

"The recent increased demand for rare metals, for example, for the electric vehicle industry, made this industry boom," said Thomas Kettner, COO at MV Index Solutions. "We are glad to announce the index has been licensed to underlie another fund in Europe," he continued.

Whether electric cars, wind turbines, satellite components, microchips or LCD televisions: modern technologies are inconceivable without strategic metals, which include rare earths. "Especially for technologies like these, which are crucial for combating climate change, these raw materials play a major role," explains Martijn Rozemuller, CEO at VanEck Europe. "Strong magnets, such as those installed in wind turbines or electric motors, require, among other things, neodymium, which belongs to the rare earths. Lithium is a fundamental raw material for modern batteries used in electric cars. As the decarbonisation of the economy continues, there is now fierce competition for these raw materials. The demand is already high and will certainly increase in the future," he continued.

The MVIS Global Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index (ticker: MVREMX) is weighted by free float market capitalisation and is calculated in USD as a price index and a total return net index and reviewed on a quarterly basis. Capping factors are applied to avoid overweighting of single index components. Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

MVIS Global Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index (ticker: MVREMX)

Number of Components: 21

Base Date: 28 December 2007

Base Value: 1000

