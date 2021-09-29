Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Addition of the RG Investment Group

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp., - Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce the addition of the RG Investment Group led by Chad Brown, Managing Director

Chad Brown is Co-Founder and Managing Director of the RG Investment Group. Chad has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry with a focus on helping high net worth individuals navigate the complexities of financial markets and simplify their financial lives by delivering a full spectrum of investment, portfolio and wealth management strategies. Chad's extensive experience is rooted in the institutional space where he has provided fixed income, capital markets and risk management services at some of America's largest investment firms. He worked closely with high-profile clients to help them manage wealth, sell private businesses, access capital markets and implement risk management strategies for large concentrated stock positions. Prior to joining Aegis Capital, Chad served as Vice President at Wells Fargo Advisors' Private Client Group and UBS PaineWebber Inc. Additionally, Chad has an entrepreneurial background as a therapeutic drug patent holder, NIH grant author and biotechnology company chief executive and board member.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "Chad's addition underscores our commitment to expand our wealth management platform. His industry experience and holistic approach to financial planning is a natural fit with our culture and we welcome him to the firm."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "We are thrilled to continue our expansion on the West Coast with the joining of the RG Investment Group. Chad is a well-respected advisor who goes above and beyond to meet the personalized financial goals of his clients. Chad offers a combination of experience, process and client commitment that helps forge successful, long-lasting relationships."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles. Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 1-212-813-1010

mpata@aegiscap.com

www.aegiscapcorp.com

