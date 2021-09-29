Fact.MR: Six Out of Ten New Green Buildings Worldwide Have Liquid Applied Waterproofing Membrane

- Roofing Application Will Earn Nearly 30% of US$ 55 Bn Waterproofing Membrane Sales by 2031

- The Fact.MR market survey on the global waterproofing membranes market highlights key developments registered across segments in terms of applications and end-. It also provided insights into recent product developments, opportunities, and threats impacting sales of waterproofing membranes across seven regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global waterproofing membranes market revenue topped US$ 25 Bn in 2020, finds Fact.MR in a recent market analysis. Sales registered in the market are projected to increase by 8% CAGR, surpassing US$ 55 Bn in 2031.

Increasing demand for effective waterproofing solutions from the construction and water management industries is driving sales of waterproofing membranes. With consistent innovations in sustainable waterproofing membrane solutions, growth prospects are projected to be brighter than expected.

The outbreak of COVID-19 suspended production activities across various end-use sectors, stunting sales of waterproofing membranes. However, with expedited vaccine drives across the globe, Fact.MR projects speedy recovery of the waterproofing membranes sales in the forthcoming years.

Rising trend of renovation of existing infrastructure is spurring the demand for waterproofing membranes. Apart from this, growing focus on green building and sustainable waterproofing solutions is creating lucrative opportunities for players operating in the market.

Waterproofing membranes can withstand extreme environmental conditions and provide optimal insulation, which is propelling their adoption in the mining industry. Increasing applications of waterproofing membranes in roofs, walls, tunnels, and landfills will continue providing tailwinds to waterproofing membranes sales over the assessment period.

"Focus on building smart cities in countries such as India, China, and Brazil are propelling sales of waterproofing membranes. Besides this, increasing efforts in water conservation and wastewater management across various industries are anticipated to bode well for the global waterproofing membranes market," says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Waterproofing Membranes Market Survey

Application of waterproofing membranes in roofing is projected to account for 30% of the total revenue in 2021.

Sales of liquid applied membranes are anticipated to rise at 2x through 2028.

North American is anticipated to hold 1/4 th of the global waterproofing market revenue, with the U.S. emerging as an attractive market.

of the global waterproofing market revenue, with the U.S. emerging as an attractive market. Rapid urbanization in India will place it as a lucrative pocked in South Asia .

will place it as a lucrative pocked in . Increasing development of commercial and residential projects in China will continue spurring demand for waterproofing membranes over the forecast period.

Growth Drivers:

Government investments supporting the development of modern infrastructure projects will drive sales of waterproofing membranes.

Rising demand for weather protection solutions in residential projects is expected to fuel sales of waterproofing membranes.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the global waterproofing membranes market are investing in research and development to develop innovative, sustainable, and cost-effective waterproofing membranes. Apart from this, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic collaborations will remain key growth strategies adopted by market players to improve sales.

On January, 2020, BASF announced the launch of MasterSeal 730 UVS waterproofing membrane to offer efficient sealing for below grade structures. The product offers faster and easier installation without needing in special tools or welding solutions.

Key Players in the Waterproofing Membranes Market Include:

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Bayer Material Science AG

Saint-Gobain Weber GmbH

Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG

Sika AG

GAF Materials Corporation

Fosroc Ltd.

CICO Technologies Limited

Alchimica Building Chemicals

Maris Polymers

Isomat S.A.

More Valuable Insights on Waterproofing Membranes Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the waterproofing membranes market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global waterproofing membranes market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Application:

Liquid Applied Waterproofing Membranes

Cementitious



Bituminous



Polyurethane



Acrylic



Other

Sheet Waterproofing Membranes

Bituminous



Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)



Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)



Other

End-Use:

Waterproofing Membranes for Roofing

Waterproofing Membranes for Walls

Waterproofing Membranes for Building Structures

Waterproofing Membranes for Tunnels & Landfills

Waterproofing Membranes for Other End Uses

Key Questions Covered in the Waterproofing Membranes Market Report

The report offers insight into waterproofing membranes market demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for waterproofing membranes market between 2021 and 2031

Waterproofing membranes market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Waterproofing membranes market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

