Mittwoch, 29.09.2021
Jetzt offiziell: Offensichtlich extrem “kursrelevante Gespräche”
WKN: A2N6YA ISIN: US64051M7092 Ticker-Symbol: SB6P 
Stuttgart
29.09.21
08:03 Uhr
7,450 Euro
+1,300
+21,14 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
29.09.2021 | 16:34
71 Leser
Neonode Touch Sensor Modules Selected for Contactless Airport Kiosk Trials by Doostek in South Korea

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), is pleased to announce that TNB Tech, a Neonode value-added reseller, has been selected by Doostek for contactless self check-in kiosk trials at a major Korean airport featuring Neonode contactless touch technology.

In 2020, Doostek, a Korean contactless solution provider, started evaluation of Neonode touch sensor modules and, following a successful testing period, Doostek decided to develop a contactless kiosk solution for airport self check-in. This contactless retrofit solution, called Touch Catch, has been installed on several self check-in kiosks at a major Korean airport. The field trial was started in May 2021 and is still ongoing with Doostek and the airport currently monitoring user experience and response from passengers.

"The interactive kiosk segment is important to Neonode's contactless business and I am delighted having a new customer in Doostek with a capable solution that is now making its way into the Korean airport kiosks," said Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode.

Daniel Kim, CEO of Doostek, said: "I am proud of Touch Catch and the self check-in airport installation. Thanks to Neonode's contactless touch technology, we will contribute to a virus free travel and I am looking forward to expanding Doostek through product adoption at many Korean airports."

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
David Brunton
E-mail: david.brunton@neonode.com
Phone: +1 925 768 0620

Chief Executive Officer
Urban Forssell
E-mail: urban.forssell@neonode.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-touch-sensor-modules-selected-for-contactless-airport-kiosk-trials-by-doostek-in-south-korea,c3423783

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3423783/1474831.pdf

Neonode Touch Sensor Modules Selected for Contactless Airport Kiosk Trials by Doostek in South Korea

© 2021 PR Newswire
