Aguila American Gold secured a 100% ownership of the Lida Copper Project in Esmeralda County in Nevada, Caledonia Mining announced that it has entered into an agreement to purchase the mining rights at the Maligreen project, Revival Gold announces the completion of the first positive phase of heap leach metallurgical testing at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project and Condor Gold completed the first phase of infill drilling with 39 holes totaling nearly 3,400 meters using diamond core drilling techniques at the Mestiza open pit.