Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Appointment of Corporate Broker
London, September 29
29 September 2021
Strategic Equity Capital plc
Appointment of Corporate Broker
The Board of Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Liberum Capital Limited to act as sole Corporate Broker to the Company with immediate effect.
LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577
Enquiries:
Strategic Equity Capital plc
Richard Hills (Chairman)
(via Juniper Partners below)
Juniper Partners Limited (Company Secretary) 0131 378 0500
Steven Davidson
KL Communications gh@kl-communications.com
Charles Gorman +44 (0)20 3995 6673
Saurav Karia
Liberum Capital Limited
Chris Clarke +44 (0) 20 3100 2000
Darren Vickers
Owen Matthews
