Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Jetzt offiziell: Offensichtlich extrem “kursrelevante Gespräche”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.09.2021 | 17:28
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Appointment of Corporate Broker

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Appointment of Corporate Broker

PR Newswire

London, September 29

29 September 2021

Strategic Equity Capital plc

Appointment of Corporate Broker

The Board of Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Liberum Capital Limited to act as sole Corporate Broker to the Company with immediate effect.

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Enquiries:

Strategic Equity Capital plc

Richard Hills (Chairman)

(via Juniper Partners below)

Juniper Partners Limited (Company Secretary) 0131 378 0500

Steven Davidson

KL Communications gh@kl-communications.com
Charles Gorman +44 (0)20 3995 6673
Saurav Karia

Liberum Capital Limited

Chris Clarke +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Darren Vickers

Owen Matthews

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.