29 September 2021

Strategic Equity Capital plc

Appointment of Corporate Broker

The Board of Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Liberum Capital Limited to act as sole Corporate Broker to the Company with immediate effect.

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

