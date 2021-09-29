Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR) today completed its first sustainability-linked bond issue indexed on its carbon neutrality trajectory. This issue totaled €600 million, at a fixed rate, with a 10-year maturity and an annual coupon of 0.375%.

Its conditions are linked to Legrand's 2030 targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions validated by the SBTi1, which aim to hold global warming to 1.5°C. These are detailed in the Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework available on the Group's website2

The operation reflects Legrand's ongoing commitment to reach carbon neutrality (Scopes 1, 2 and 3) by 20503

The success of this bond issue, significantly over-subscribed, demonstrates once again investors' confidence in the soundness of Legrand's profitable and responsible development model.

1 For more information, readers are referred to the press release dated July 30, 2021.

2 For more information, readers are referred to the legrandgroup.com website, on the following page: https://www.legrandgroup.com/en/endettement-investisseurs-obligataires.

3 For more information, readers are referred to the press release dated July 2, 2020.



Key financial dates:

2021 nine-month results: November 4, 2021

Quiet period1" starts October 5, 2021

2021 annual results: February 10, 2022

Quiet period1" starts January 11, 2022

General Meeting of Shareholders: May 25, 2022

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of €6.1 billion in 2020. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrandgroup.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.

https://www.legrandgroup.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects-program

