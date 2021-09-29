ONE Banana Ingredients now owns and operates the first food processing plant in Guatemala to be Business Alliance for Secure Commerce -BASC- Certified, thus enhancing the company's commitment to the pursuit of transparency, traceability and more secure commerce.

ONE Banana Ingredients has the first Processing Plant in Guatemala certified under the BUSINESS ALLIANCE FOR SECURE COMMERCE -BASC International Certification, reaffirming its commitment to secure commerce and strengthening international trade through the implementation of international standards and security procedures on its Sustainable Food Ingredients Operations. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Today, we can proudly say that we have maintained our commitment with Secure Commerce for more than ten years," said Robert Adams, President of ONE Banana Co. "Now we have extended this commitment to our Food Ingredients Processing Plant, strengthening international trade by applying internationally recognized standards and security procedures."

About the BASC Certification:

BASC -Business Alliance for Secure Commerce- is an international business alliance that promotes safe trade in voluntary cooperation with Governments, border agencies, control authorities, and international organizations.

The BASC International Certification endorses the company's use of global security standards to prevent smuggling or crimes in its logistics and international trade chain. It covers everything from shipment to the final destination, thus guaranteeing traceability and safety throughout the supply chain.

Just like ONE Banana Ingredients, the BASC initiative is committed to promoting a safe and fair commercialization processes, discouraging activities that are illegal or harmful to the economic, fiscal, and commercial interests of the countries that are members of the Organization.

Certifications:

ONE Banana Ingredients is on a mission of producing the highest quality and delicious natural ingredients in a socially and environmentally responsible manner.

Implementation of its sustainability strategy and the use of state-of-the-art technology have allowed One Banana Ingredients to comply with international standards on chain of custody management, traceability, food safety and Good Manufacturing Practices, allowing ONE Banana to be certified under standards, such as: HACC, under the LSQA seal, BRC Global Standard, Kosher, HALAL and Rainforest Alliance Identity Preserved.

About ONE Banana:

ONE Banana and ONE Banana Ingredients are a family owned sustainable grower, shipper and distributor of tropical fruit, and natural ingredients with operations in the United States, Guatemala, Europe, Peru, and Ecuador. It has emerged as a leader in socially responsible and environmentally sustainable farming. For more information please visit: https://www.onebananas.com. See our latest Sustainability Report here.

