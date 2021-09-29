EQS Group-News: Medacta Group SA
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
Media release
"The first surgery with the M.U.S.T. MC Platform has been quite successful," says Ivan LaMotta, M.D., "Medacta's M.U.S.T. MC Platform integrates seamlessly with the MySpine(R) MC Patient-Specific Navigation System. Medacta's M.U.S.T. MC Platform is a supremely integrated and flexible system that gives surgeons the freedom to deftly handle primary surgeries in a minimally disruptive way or complex revision cases."
"Medacta's M.U.S.T. MC Platform represents a meticulously designed offering that streamlines surgical procedures and renders posterior lumbar fusion easier and more reproducible," says Francesco Siccardi, Chief Executive Officer of Medacta International, "We strive to create solutions that yield predictable, reproducible clinical outcomes that result in patients who can resume their lives with as much ease and vigor as possible."
M.U.S.T. MC Platform seamlessly integrates the MySpine MC, placing personalized medicine at the forefront providing surgeons patient-specific anatomical information before they enter the operating room. MySpine MC offers robust preoperative planning and trajectory management, reducing the risk of nerve damage. Specifically, MySpine MC allows surgeons to optimize screw parameters, entry points and trajectories, minimizing the risk of surgical complications[2].
Patients and surgeons experience less radiation exposure, as Medacta has developed a low dose CT protocol that involves the same amount of irradiation as only a single spine X-ray. Additional benefits include a smaller incision size-thus less scar tissue-and a 34% reduction[3] in procedure time when contrasted with a traditional cortical bone trajectory technique for pedicle screw placement without preoperative planning[4].
As opposed to the traditional wide trajectory, the MySpine MC path is narrow, minimally disruptive, and offers medialized access-which allows muscle preservation[5], may reduce blood loss[6] and recovery times, and helps to preserve the adjacent facet joints[7]. Use of MySpine MC provides value to facilities typically resulting in a significantly reduced hospital stay.
Education remains one of Medacta's core values, as it continues to invest in the M.O.R.E. Institute so that surgeons are never alone on their educational journey. As surgeons learn the M.U.S.T. MC Platform, they will collaborate with the company's network of experts, evolve via ongoing training, and gain a deepened knowledge and appreciation for the products and techniques that render Medacta a trusted name in global orthopaedics.
Medacta's M.U.S.T. MC Platform is intended for patients suffering from degenerative disc disease, spondylolisthesis, trauma, spinal stenosis, curvatures, tumor, pseudoarthrosis, and failed previous fusion.
If you are attending the upcoming NASS meeting, please visit Medacta at booth #2132.
To learn more about Medacta's spine portfolio, please visit: spine.medacta.com
Contact
About Medacta
[1] Matsukawa K. et al., Accuracy of cortical bone trajectory screw placement using patient-specific template guide system, Neurosurgical Review, 2019
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medacta Group SA
|Strada Regina
|6874 Castel San Pietro
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 91 696 6060
|E-mail:
|info@medacta.ch
|Internet:
|www.medacta.com
|ISIN:
|CH0468525222
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1236912
|End of News
|EQS Group News Service
1236912 29.09.2021