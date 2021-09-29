EQS Group-News: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Product Launch

29.09.2021 / 19:00





Media release



First Surgery with Medacta's Minimally Invasive M.U.S.T. MC Platform



CASTEL SAN PIETRO, Switzerland, September 29, 2021 - Medacta proudly announces Ivan LaMotta, M.D. of Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery in Columbia, South Carolina successfully completed the first posterior lumbar fusion utilizing the company's minimally invasive M.U.S.T.(R) Midline Cortical (MC) Platform. This represents significant strides in Medacta's MySolutions(R) Personalized Ecosystem following recent governmental clearances in the US, Europe, Japan, and Australia. Medacta will exhibit this multifaceted M.U.S.T. MC Platform at the September 29-October 2, 2021, meeting of the North American Spine Society (NASS), along with Propel(R) Same Day Surgery Solutions, a full-bodied program aimed at addressing issues related to the feasibility and execution of same-day surgery.

"The first surgery with the M.U.S.T. MC Platform has been quite successful," says Ivan LaMotta, M.D., "Medacta's M.U.S.T. MC Platform integrates seamlessly with the MySpine(R) MC Patient-Specific Navigation System. Medacta's M.U.S.T. MC Platform is a supremely integrated and flexible system that gives surgeons the freedom to deftly handle primary surgeries in a minimally disruptive way or complex revision cases."



Engineered to deliver ultimate flexibility to surgeons, the M.U.S.T. MC Platform features MySpine MC, a minimally invasive, patient-specific solution that may increase[1] screw placement accuracy, developed on the basis of the success of Medacta Patient-Matched Technology, which is part of the MySolutions(R) Personalized Ecosystem. While dedicated retractor and distractor systems offer superior performance in muscle tissue manipulation and vertebral distraction/compression maneuverers, the newly launched M.U.S.T. MC Screws represent a dedicated system that stabilizes and facilitates fusion of the thoraco-lumbar spine and the sacrum with optimized cortico-cancellous bone purchase.

"Medacta's M.U.S.T. MC Platform represents a meticulously designed offering that streamlines surgical procedures and renders posterior lumbar fusion easier and more reproducible," says Francesco Siccardi, Chief Executive Officer of Medacta International, "We strive to create solutions that yield predictable, reproducible clinical outcomes that result in patients who can resume their lives with as much ease and vigor as possible."

M.U.S.T. MC Platform seamlessly integrates the MySpine MC, placing personalized medicine at the forefront providing surgeons patient-specific anatomical information before they enter the operating room. MySpine MC offers robust preoperative planning and trajectory management, reducing the risk of nerve damage. Specifically, MySpine MC allows surgeons to optimize screw parameters, entry points and trajectories, minimizing the risk of surgical complications[2].

Patients and surgeons experience less radiation exposure, as Medacta has developed a low dose CT protocol that involves the same amount of irradiation as only a single spine X-ray. Additional benefits include a smaller incision size-thus less scar tissue-and a 34% reduction[3] in procedure time when contrasted with a traditional cortical bone trajectory technique for pedicle screw placement without preoperative planning[4].

As opposed to the traditional wide trajectory, the MySpine MC path is narrow, minimally disruptive, and offers medialized access-which allows muscle preservation[5], may reduce blood loss[6] and recovery times, and helps to preserve the adjacent facet joints[7]. Use of MySpine MC provides value to facilities typically resulting in a significantly reduced hospital stay.

Education remains one of Medacta's core values, as it continues to invest in the M.O.R.E. Institute so that surgeons are never alone on their educational journey. As surgeons learn the M.U.S.T. MC Platform, they will collaborate with the company's network of experts, evolve via ongoing training, and gain a deepened knowledge and appreciation for the products and techniques that render Medacta a trusted name in global orthopaedics.

Medacta's M.U.S.T. MC Platform is intended for patients suffering from degenerative disc disease, spondylolisthesis, trauma, spinal stenosis, curvatures, tumor, pseudoarthrosis, and failed previous fusion.

If you are attending the upcoming NASS meeting, please visit Medacta at booth #2132.

To learn more about Medacta's spine portfolio, please visit: spine.medacta.com

About Medacta

Medacta is an international company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative orthopaedic products, as well as in the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is active in joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Medacta's innovation, forged by close collaboration with surgeon leaders globally, began with minimally invasive surgical techniques and has evolved into personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 40 countries.

