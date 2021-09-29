Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Daniel Wright

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

b) LEI

213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each





ISIN: GB0002258472

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares across two ISAs and four junior ISAs relating to the PDMR and Persons Closely Associated as follows:



1. 3,672 shares - D P Wright

2. 3,805 shares - E J Wright

3. 1,734 shares - P B Wright

4. 1,734 shares - M M Wright

5. 1,734 shares - Z P Wright

6. 3,671 shares - B Wright



c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £5.64 3,672 £5.64 3,805 £5.64 1,734 £5.64 1,734 £5.64 1,734 £5.64 3,671

d) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume





- Price









16,350 shares





£92,214

e) Date of the transaction

29 September 2021