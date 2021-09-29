UltraClear Epoxy Discusses Its Industry-Leading Products

SPRING HILL, TN / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Epoxy is used in a multitude of industrial, commercial and residential applications, offering a wide range of benefits over other surfacing and finishing materials. Yet not all epoxy is created equally.

The finished product is only as good as the epoxy used to seal it, making the selection of a high-grade finish paramount for both aesthetics and utility.

This quarter, industry leader UltraClear Epoxy discusses its line of high-quality epoxy products, tools, and supplies that set it apart from the competition.

Innovative and Patented One Coat System

Epoxy is widely used and notable for its properties of adhesion, resistance to chemicals, spills and physical impact, and for its affordability, durability and impressive aesthetic finish.

However, one notable drawback is the need for multiple applications, making the process of applying epoxy arduous and time-consuming, often taking days to complete.

Not with UltraClear. Its patented one-coat system results in a highly durable finish that is twice as thick as the competition, making the application faster, more efficient, and affordable.

Nearly Indestructible Durability

With a rating of 98 (extra hard) on the Shore D Hardness Scale, UltraClear Epoxy is considerably more durable than the majority of the competition.

Uniquely formulated with a proprietary process, their epoxy is engineered to make the product sturdy and durable at the molecular level. Capable of maintaining structural integrity even under the harshest of conditions, their epoxy products are ideal for industrial and commercial applications.

Crystal-Clear Finish & Lasting Aesthetics

Most epoxies look great when first applied, but inferior products tend to yellow, fade and even crack over time. UltraClear Epoxy is engineered to deliver a crystal-clear finish that uses non-fading polymers that provide superior shine retention.

Self-Leveling

Working with epoxy can be difficult, but not with UltraClear Epoxy products. Its formula uses a proprietary blend that is self-leveling, ensuring a smooth and evenly coated surface with every coat.

Health as a Priority: VOC-free and Food Safe

Low-quality epoxies are known for VOC emission. Volatile Organic Compounds have been proven to cause or contribute to a wide range of health concerns. VOC's are known to be highly volatile, emitted even at standard room temperatures.

Not only do VOC's negatively impact indoor air quality, but they can also lead to acute headaches, eye, nose and throat irritation as well as allergic reactions and nausea. Long term exposure can cause significant nervous system damage and increase the risk of developing cancer.

UltraClear Epoxy has made it a priority to ensure that its tabletop and deep pour epoxy products are 100% free of VOCs and nearly odor-free as well. This makes them suitable for a wide range of use cases, including those in a home, office or business.

Compatibility

One epoxy does it all. UltraClear epoxy is known for its compatibility with use across a wide range of surfaces and material types including:

Wood

Metal

Granite

Ceramic

Marble

Concrete

Quartz

Porcelain

Sand

Stainless steel

Bamboo

Innovative Deep Pour Epoxy

Some applications and use cases call for an unusual level of epoxy thickness. While other epoxies fall short for such a use case, UltraClear's Deep Pour Epoxy product is capable of deep pours of up to 6" thick, ideal for artistry and breathtaking deep river tables.

Lightning Fast Delivery

Proudly made in the USA, UltraClear epoxy offers free 2-day shipping to expedite products to customers fast. Two-day shipping applies to orders placed by 4:00 PM EST Monday through Friday.

Unparalleled Support

Customers receive unbeatable support from industry professionals with years of experience who are ready and eager to assist.

Proudly and Entirely USA Made

UltraClear takes incredible pride in offering products that are made right here in America, using American made ingredients and American labor. Every aspect of production, from polymers to tools and supplies are USA made to the highest quality standards. This move ensures greater quality control from start to finish, and unbeatable reliability and consistency that cannot be had with inferior batches of materials sourced from overseas.

Versatile Epoxy Solutions

UltraClear Epoxy offers a range of innovative, high-performance epoxy products suitable for commercial and residential applications. Product lines include a high-quality line of epoxies, powered and liquid colors, and epoxy tools, accessories and supplies.

Common Use Cases for its Epoxies Include:

Tabletops

Counters

Construction projects

DIY projects

Arts and crafts

Commercial applications

Flooring

And more…

About UltraClear Epoxy

Proudly made in the USA under the strictest of quality standards, UltraClear Epoxy has been trusted by over 150,000 customers from DIYers and artisans, to industrial giants and Fortune 500 companies.

Since its inception, the company has led the charge with innovative and uniquely engineered epoxy solutions that deliver unparalleled results and unbeatable finishes that are as aesthetic as they are durable and utilitarian.

