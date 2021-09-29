Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2021) - Central African Gold Inc. (TSXV: CAGR) (FSE: BC21) (OTCQB: NDENF) (the "Corporation" or "Central African Gold") has been advised of a news release posted on today's date by Bluerock Atlantis Gold (PTY) Ltd. (Bluerock) where Bluerock claims that they have an interest in the Zani-Kodo gold project and that Central African Gold has provided misinformation concerning having an interest Zani-Kodo. Central African Gold has been provided with confirmation from the vendor of the Zani-Kodo project that the vendor has properly terminated any agreements with Bluerock and Bluerock has no further interest in the Zani-Kodo gold project. Based on these confirmations, Central African Gold believes that the vendor has a 70% rightful interest in the Zani-Kodo project and has the right to sell 60% of that interest in the project to Central African Gold. Central African Gold considers the claims by Bluerock to be without merit. Central African Gold will vigorously pursue all legal means of protecting its interests.

About Central African Gold Inc.

Central African Gold is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral projects in the DRC. The implementation of a carbon capture and carbon credit program will complement mining operations, meet important ESG requirements, and present an opportunity for early revenue. Central African Gold has the intention to acquire interests in additional concessions or relinquish concessions in the normal course of business. Central African Gold has an experienced management team located in the DRC.

