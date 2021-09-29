Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2021) - ReGen III Corp. (TSXV: GIII) (OTCQB: ISRJF) (FSE: PN4) ("ReGen III" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its U.S. Gulf Coast ("USGC") Site and Logistics Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Oiltanking North America, LLC ("Oiltanking") on July 5, 2021, the Company has received a Letter of Readiness ("LOR") from Oiltanking to proceed with storage and logistics assets for a used motor oil re-refinery production facility (the "Re-Refinery") at the Oiltanking Galveston County Terminal ("OTGAL") in Texas City, Texas, USA.

Oiltanking has successfully completed work on the Pre-FEED/Front-end loading (FEL-2) validation and is expecting the final independent report from its engineers, Burns & McDonnell, within the next week. Oiltanking confirmed there will be no changes to the fees outlined in the LOI. Based upon the preliminary findings, Oiltanking has notified ReGen III of their readiness to proceed to Front-End Engineering and Design ("FEED") on October 18, 2021.

Oiltanking's FEL-2 pre-feasibility study covered preliminary equipment design and layout in order to develop a cost estimate, a schedule estimate, and to make any critical decisions that will influence the final design of the storage tanks, loading/unloading pipelines, rail and marine loading/unloading facilities and other logistics assets (collectively, the "OT Logistics Assets"). Oiltanking will effectively design, construct, operate, and maintain the OT Logistics Assets to support the Re-Refinery.

Alongside the progress made with the OT Logistics Assets engineering, ReGen III and Oiltanking continue to advance rapidly towards finalizing and signing the long-term ground lease and the OTGAL site services agreement.

Dan Withers, Director, Business Development at Oiltanking, stated, "We are proud of the progress the teams at ReGen III and Oiltanking have made in developing this infrastructure project which helps pave the way to a more sustainable future. As one of the largest independent tank storage providers for gases, chemicals and petroleum products in the world, Oiltanking is successfully active in the engineering, procurement and construction of tank terminals. Our experienced team is working closely together with ReGen III on a tailor-made and cost-effective infrastructure solution for their re-refinery facility at our terminal in Texas City. We look forward to advancing the project as it will provide a much-needed domestic supply of base oils recycled from used motor oil thus, strengthening the circular economy."

Greg Clarkes, CEO of ReGen III, said, "We are on the verge of a very important corporate milestone. Concluding the final Ground Lease and Terminal Services Agreements with Oiltanking will provide ReGen III with tens of millions in up-front capital cost savings, while reducing dilution at both the public and operating company levels and outsourcing a large portion of the Company's terminal logistics operations to experienced professionals, further de-risking the project. Oiltanking is an ideal partner we can grow with because of its international operations in 20 countries. Also, our OTGAL site is in an excellent geographical and logistical location to receive cost-advantaged feedstock." Mr. Clarkes added, "Our primary re-refinery project in Texas is the first of a strategic number of sites we are in discussions to develop globally. All in all, we are looking ahead with great confidence."

Building and commissioning the Texas Re-Refinery is in line with the coordinated US federal strategy to increase the beneficial reuse of used lubricating oils. On December 22, 2020, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) published its Report to Congress related to used oil. The title of the report is "Used Oil Management and Beneficial Reuse Options to Address Section 1: Energy Savings from Lubricating Oil Public Law 115-345 (www.energy.gov/fecm/downloads/used-oil-management-and-beneficial-reuse-report-congress).

About Oiltanking

Oiltanking GmbH is a subsidiary of Marquard & Bahls, an agile, independent holding company in the energy & chemical sector. Oiltanking is one of the largest independent tank storage providers for gas, chemicals and petroleum products worldwide. The company owns and operates 45 terminals in 20 countries in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific including China and India. Oiltanking has an overall storage capacity of more than 18.5 million cubic meters. For more information, please visit www.oiltanking.com.

About ReGen III

ReGen III is a cleantech company creating more sustainable solutions that include better environmental outcomes and compelling economics. ReGen III owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil ("UMO") re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils than traditional methods, including 55% Group III.

Earlier this year, ReGen III engaged Koch Project Solutions, LLC ("KPS") to provide project execution management services leading up to the turnkey delivery of its new facility in Texas whereby, KPS will lead ReGen III's world class engineering, construction and licensed vendor teams (PCL Industrial Management Ltd., Koch Modular Process Systems and Process Dynamics Inc.) through the completion of detailed design, construction, commissioning, and start-up. ReGen III has already signed a definitive offtake agreement with bp to purchase 100% of the Company's base oils produced at the proposed Texas re-refining facility.

