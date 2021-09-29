Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! InnoCan Pharma mit intaktem Aufwärtstrend!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 Ticker-Symbol: M4M 
Frankfurt
29.09.21
15:41 Uhr
28,940 Euro
-0,070
-0,24 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,77031,25022:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2021 | 22:53
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Notice of third quarter 2021 results and conference call

Notice of thirdquarter2021 results and video conference

Luxembourg, September 29,2021 - Millicomwill announce its third quarter 2021 results on October 28, 2021 at approximately 12:00 (Stockholm) / 11:00 (London) / 06:00 (Miami) via a press release.

Millicom will host a video conference for the global financial community on October 28, 2021 at 14:00 (Stockholm) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).

Registration for the interactive event is required at the following link. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details about joining the video conference. Participants who wish to ask a question during the live event must notify the Investor Relations team via email to investors@millicom.comafter the start of the event.

Participants may also join the conference in listen-only mode by dialing any of the following numbers and entering the Webinar ID:824 3416 1714:

US: +1 929 205 6099Sweden: +46 850 539 728

UK: +44 330 088 5830Luxembourg: +352 342 080 9265

Additional international numbers are available at the following link. Accompanying slides and a replay of the event will be available on the Millicom investorswebsite.

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Director Corporate Communications
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)



Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
+1-305-929-5417
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com) 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1 786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)




Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
+1 786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebookand LinkedIn.

Attachment

  • Press Release_Millicom_Notice of third quarter 2021 results and video conference_092921 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c56f3052-2f91-48b9-ab4a-8f952aa23555)

MILLICOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.