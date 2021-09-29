Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Notice of third quarter 2021 results and conference call

Notice of thirdquarter2021 results and video conference
Luxembourg, September 29,2021 - Millicomwill announce its third quarter 2021 results on October 28, 2021 at approximately 12:00 (Stockholm) / 11:00 (London) / 06:00 (Miami) via a press release.
Millicom will host a video conference for the global financial community on October 28, 2021 at 14:00 (Stockholm) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).
Registration for the interactive event is required at the following link. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details about joining the video conference. Participants who wish to ask a question during the live event must notify the Investor Relations team via email to investors@millicom.comafter the start of the event.
Participants may also join the conference in listen-only mode by dialing any of the following numbers and entering the Webinar ID:824 3416 1714:
US: +1 929 205 6099Sweden: +46 850 539 728
UK: +44 330 088 5830Luxembourg: +352 342 080 9265
Additional international numbers are available at the following link. Accompanying slides and a replay of the event will be available on the Millicom investorswebsite.
For further information, please contact:
|Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Director Corporate Communications
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)
Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
+1-305-929-5417
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)
|Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1 786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
+1 786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)
About Millicom
Millicom.
