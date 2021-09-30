Flashforge Adventurer 4 3D Printer Coming: Available for Order!

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flashforge announces a new 3D printer model - Adventurer 4. It gets many updated features, like larger build area, hot ends that can reach up to 265?, auto bed leveling, and HEPA filter to prevent odors. Adventurer 4 is available for order now on Flashforgeshop.com, coming at a pretty reasonable price $799! Consumers purchasing Adventurer 4 during current pre-order period would also get extra bonus.

Much larger build volume

Succeeding its predecessor Adventurer 3, Adventurer 4 is also an enclosed unit. What makes Adventurer 4 more impressed is its larger build volume: 25cmx22cmx20cm. The feature of large and fully enclosed workplace of Adventurer 4 is possibly users' favorite.

240?/265? quick-release nozzles

Aside by the originally installed 0.4mm- nozzle, Adventurer 4 also has an extra option: 0.4mm-265? nozzle. The option to print at 265? means Adventurer 4 supports more materials. Users can stick with the 240? nozzle to print with PLA and swap to the 265? nozzle to print with other materials requiring higher temperature.

Filter fan inside the chamber

Adventurer 4 is considerate on keeping safer print environment. HEPA 13 filter fan inside the build chamber absorbs stingy odors and prevents most nanoparticles and VOCs from giving off.

Magnetic flexible build Platform

The surface plate is the magnetic plate that has slight flex in it and users can pop the printed models straight off. Under the print surface, there is a planted 8 mm aluminum plate which ensures rigidity and flatness of the build plate even after long-time high temp work.

Cloud Printing

Adventurer 4 supports WiFi connection. Whether it is slicing file transmission, printing remote control, or remote viewing, Adventurer 4 supports them all. An attractive feature of Adventurer 4 is Time-lapse video. This feature allows users to record and save videos on the Adventurer 4 3D printer.

About Flashforge

FlashForge is a world-famous 3D printing brand who has manufactured a series of 3D printing products, both 3D printers and printing materials included. Except for the FDM 3D printer series, Flashforge also owns DLP and SLA series. Flashforge dedicates itself to producing affordable and cheerful 3D printers, helping more people get 3D printing skills, and widely spreading 3D printing technology.

Website: www.flashforge.com; www.flashforgeshop.com

