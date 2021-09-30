

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - The Chief Executive Officer of Volkswagen's truck unit Traton, Matthias Gru?ndler, and Traton's Chief Financial Officer Christian Schulz will leave the company before the end of their contract on September 30, 2021, Traton said in a statement on Wednesday.



Traton noted that the current President and Chief Executive Officer of Scania, Christian Levin, will also head Traton as the new chief Executive Officer from October 1, 2021.



Traton stated that Annette Danielski, currently Head of Corporate Finance at Traton, will become the new Chief Financial Officer as of on October 1, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TRATON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de