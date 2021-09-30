CRN Digital Talk Radio: Popular Business Podcast Goes Broadcast As Top National Programmer CRN Radio Airs IP Frequently With David Pridham And Brad Shaefe

Irreverent Look At The Week In Business And Politics Airs Saturdays at 10 AM ET On CRN1

Weekly Show Sponsored In Part By Diamonds Direct

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / CRN Radio (CRN | Digital Talk Radio (crntalk.com) has added IP Frequently - one of the country's most popular business podcasts - to its weekly schedule, it was announced by Mike Horn, CEO of CRN Radio. Co-hosted by leading patent licensing executives David Pridham and Brad Shaefe, IP Frequently airs weekly on CRN1 Saturdays at 10 AM EST / 9 AM CST and 7:00 AM PST (IP … Frequently (crntalk.com).

As partners and principals in the global patent licensing agency Dominion Harbor Group (http://dominionharbor.com/), Pridham and Shaefe are respected industry-wide for their company's singular ability to protect and grow the intellectual properties of their high-profile clients. Through their podcast and CRN show, the pair share their unparalleled expertise in growing businesses and expanding revenue opportunities of patents. Because politics and the inner workings of government oftentimes plays a central role in business, IP Frequently tackles the week's top news stories and pulls no punches when mixing business with politics.

"Frenetic and freewheeling, IP Frequently is a fountain of information and fun for our listeners. I quickly became a fan of the podcast and had to have David and Brad on our air," said Horn.

"We are excited to be part of the extraordinary line=up of broadcast talent appearing on CRN Radio. We look forward to bringing our show each and every week to CRN listeners," said Shaefe.

Serving as a featured sponsor throughout the upcoming holiday season is Diamonds Direct (Diamonds Direct - Engagement Rings, Jewelry, and More) the country's renowned direct diamond importer offering quality engagement rings and fine jewelry and more across the United States.

"Since 1995, Diamonds Direct has delivered a shopping experience second to none as the country's pioneering and preeminent direct diamond importer. With more than 200 diamond experts in over 20 locations, Diamonds Direct consistently provides premium service for the happiest and most memorable occasions of our lives. We are extremely proud to have Diamonds Direct as a presenting sponsor of our show," said co-host David Pridham.

About CRN Talk Radio:

For over 30 years CRN Digital Talk Radio has served as the national platform for the hottest talent in talk radio to satellite and cable systems around the country, (including Cox Communications, Charter, Comcast Cable and others), as well as terrestrial broadcast radio stations, the Internet and a wide variety of talk radio applications, including its own CRN app available on the App Store, Google Play, Amazon and all other major app platforms.

About Co-Host David Pridham:

David Pridham serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dominion Harbor Group, LLC. He has more than a decade of experience advising clients in the monetization and the acquisition of intellectual property and in complex patent litigation. He is nationally recognized as a leading patent licensing specialist having negotiated hundreds of intellectual property... license agreements that generated hundreds of millions of dollars for his clients. In addition, he has been lead strategy counsel on a number of major patent infringement cases that have resulted in hundreds of millions in licensing revenues for his clients and has advised clients on various aspects of intellectual property acquisition. Prior to launching Dominion Harbor, Mr. Pridham managed his own law firm where he counseled clients ranging from individual inventors to Fortune 500 Companies in intellectual property related litigation, acquisition and monetization and served as the General Counsel and Secretary for Firepond, Inc. He served as a Director of AFG Enterprises USA, Inc until March 1, 2006. Mr. Pridham holds a B.A. from Providence College and J.D. from George Mason University.

About Co-Host Brad Shaefe:

Brad Sheafe brings over two decades of experience in intellectual property, ranging from criminal investigations to patent assertion, prosecution and investment. Additionally, Brad has real-world operational experience having served in executive roles, including being the president of both public and private software companies generating IP of their own. Brad is a named inventor on several utility and design patents. Brad has successfully navigated the dynamic patent landscape managing the pre- and post-grant prosecution for portfolios earning over $200M in revenues. He led the team that successfully defended an inter partes reexamination on one patent that ended up generating over $50M in licenses. Brad also defended 11 of the earliest inter parties reviews resulting in favorable settlements and has demonstrated unparalleled success with the USPTO. Prior to joining Dominion Harbor, Brad worked as an executive vice-president at IPNav where he engaged in all aspects of IP management, including portfolio evaluation, licensing efforts and litigation strategy.

IP Frequently podcast can be heard on all major podcast providers including Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ip-frequently-a-not-very-intellectual-business-podcast/id1215089809

# # #

CONTACT:

SSA Public Relations

Steve Syatt

(818) 222-4000

steve@ssapr.com

SOURCE: CRN Digital Talk Radio

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/666215/Popular-Business-Podcast-Goes-Broadcast-As-Top-National-Programmer-CRN-Radio-Airs-IP-Frequently-With-David-Pridham-And-Brad-Shaefe