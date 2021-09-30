Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis commits to accelerate the transition to net zero

During the virtual Arcadis Sustainability Day event, held today between 16:00 - 17:30 pm CET), we will discuss:

Our commitment to accelerate the transition to a net zero world

Our ability to address client needs resulting from climate change

Our approach to working with our clients to support their sustainability strategies and implement practical solutions

The creation of our Global Sustainability Advisory Services to maximize impact for our clients

Amsterdam, September 30, 2021 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announces its commitment to accelerate the transition to a net zero world,in which greenhouse gas emissions no longer contribute to climate change. A newly formed Global Sustainability Advisory Services team will allow Arcadis to more efficiently offer its expertise on a global scale, supporting clients and the communities we serve.This commitment, and the resulting plans, make Arcadis ready for the future, while supporting our clients in effectively addressing the consequences of climate change.

Designers, engineers and consultants that operate in the natural and built environment can play a key role in reducing emissions and protecting people from the worst effects of climate change. Arcadis has extensive experience in delivering client solutions that create a more sustainable and equitable world through biodiversity, water management and conservation, decarbonization and the energy transition. This is how we deliver more value for our clients and the communities we serve.

To maximize our impact, Arcadis introduces its Global Sustainability Advisory Services, which cater to the increased demand from governments and businesses for comprehensive sustainability strategies. This international team, headed by seasoned industry leader Josh Nothwang, will build on best practice, and provide clients with access to a global pool of strategists, planners, designers, engineers, and consultants, who will help them realize their sustainability ambitions.

Peter Oosterveer, CEO at Arcadis announcing the plans said: "Taking action to address climate change is not only a moral obligation, but also a clear commercial opportunity for Arcadis in developing smarter and greener solutions for our clients. I want us to be the leader in our sector; challenging norms, embracing innovation, collaborating with the best and pushing boundaries to solve this challenge. Last week, we announced our net zero commitments and how we will rapidly reduce our operational carbon footprint. Now, we are launching our global investment in Sustainability Advisory Services, which will allow us consolidate our global capabilities and maximize the impact with our clients."

Alexis Haass, Chief Sustainability Officer said: "As Arcadians, we share a vision of the future, underpinned by our proud Dutch heritage and unique culture. With policymakers focused on 'building back better' and a green recovery, we have the ambition and deep industry and asset knowledge to make net zero a reality. Our Global Sustainability Advisory Services will allow us to bring experts from around the world to every project, no matter where they are. With our global business structure, we are uniquely positioned to provide the best, truly end-to-end sustainable services and solutions."

Arcadis has a clear ambition to accelerate its own transition, which is reflected in our commitment to becoming Net Zero by 2035 . We continue to reflect on our own performance, measuring against international benchmarks. Earlier this month, Arcadis was upgraded to a 'Gold medal' standard by EcoVadis, an independent sustainability rating agency that assesses over 60,000 companies worldwide. The new assessment puts Arcadis in the top 2% of companies in its sector.

Improving quality of life

