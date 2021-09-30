PGS ASA: PGS 3D Data Covers Angola 2021 Offshore Licensing Round | Kwanza Shelf and Lower Congo Basin

PGS has 3D seismic data, acquired in partnership with Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis (ANPG), covering most of the available opportunities in the Angola 2021 bid round for offshore Kwanza and Lower Congo Basin, announced this month.



The round, under Angola's Petroleum Activities Law, seeks to award eight areas.

The PGS data library coverage uses a combination of 3D GeoStreamer technology and modern imaging techniques to unlock plays and opportunities in the blocks on offer.

Blocks 7/21 and 8/21 on Kwanza Shelf revealed in 3D GeoStreamer quality

Block 16/21 in the Lower Congo Basin revealed in 3D GeoStreamer coverage

Block 34/21 Lower Congo Basin covered by conventional 3D data

MegaSurvey | Regional coverage of 45 000 sq. km with information on thickness trends, structural setting, depositional environments, and play fairways (includes blocks 31/21, 32/21, 33/21)

"The proven prospectivity of the Angola offshore area has been evidenced by numerous oil and gas discoveries. PGS data and geoscience studies provide excellent coverage of the opportunities, enabling regional understanding of the hydrocarbon potential offshore Angola and supporting block-level analysis of the areas on offer. This will permit companies to gain geological understanding, derisk petroleum systems and plays, and unlock opportunities," says Christine Roche, Sales Manager West Africa at PGS.

PGS MultiClient data coverage for Angola offshore license round.

Contact amme.info@pgs.comfor more information or to arrange a virtual data show on PGS data coverage for Angola 2021 Kwanza Shelf and Lower Congo Basin Licensing

Further details of the round are available on the ANPG website. Or contact ANPG for information at dataroom@anpg.co.ao