Singapore,Â Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - E-Sun Electronics Limited (E-Sun LTD.), a member of the Decentralized Wireless Alliance and a high-quality hotspot manufacturer of Helium (HNT) Network, has now obtained Helium (HNT) taking orders approval and decided to officially start taking orders for its first product, Panther X1, in China Mainland.
Orders are available from 30th September 2021 through the official website panther.global.
Hotspot Details
LoRa Specifications
LoRa Frequency Band: 470~510MHz
LoRa Channel Plan: CN470
Channel Capacity: 8 channels
LoRa Output Power Maximum: 30dBm
Receiving sensitivity: -141 dBm @SF12 BW 125kHz; -127 dBm @SF7 BW 125 kHz; -111 dBm @FSK 50 kbps
Platform
CPU: Quad-core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC @ 1.5GHz
RAM: 4G DDR4
Storage: 64GB TF Card
WIFI: IEEE 802. 11b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth: 5.0 BLE
Input Voltage: DC 12V
Connectors
Antennas: SMA Female
Ethernet: RJ45 Ethernet jack (10/100/1000 port)
Power: 5.5*2.1mm, 12V DC
In terms of hardware security, Panther X has considered three levels of measures. The higher the level, the safer.
Level 1: protect swarm_key with ATECC608A compatible ECC chips.
Level 2: Base on Level 1, the SSH access of the hotspot adopts a password-free scheme, which is carried out entirely through the private key, but the private key is not stored on the hotspot.
Level 3: Base on Level 2, add firmware signature support, do not support third-party firmware upgrade.
About Panther X (E-Sun Electronics Limited)
E-sun Electronics Ltd, founded in 2014, is an intelligent manufacturing company based in Hong Kong. Panther X series Hotspot is E-sun's competitive product in the domain of IoT in the future decade. Panther X is committed to the perfect combination of blockchain technology and the Internet of Things, powering Helium to achieve global network coverage and application launch quickly.
