Singapore,Â Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - E-Sun Electronics Limited (E-Sun LTD.), a member of the Decentralized Wireless Alliance and a high-quality hotspot manufacturer of Helium (HNT) Network, has now obtained Helium (HNT) taking orders approval and decided to officially start taking orders for its first product, Panther X1, in China Mainland.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8247/98108_11185d0974e86959_002full.jpg

Orders are available from 30th September 2021 through the official website panther.global.

Hotspot Details

LoRa Specifications

LoRa Frequency Band: 470~510MHz

LoRa Channel Plan: CN470

Channel Capacity: 8 channels

LoRa Output Power Maximum: 30dBm

Receiving sensitivity: -141 dBm @SF12 BW 125kHz; -127 dBm @SF7 BW 125 kHz; -111 dBm @FSK 50 kbps

Platform

CPU: Quad-core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC @ 1.5GHz

RAM: 4G DDR4

Storage: 64GB TF Card

WIFI: IEEE 802. 11b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth: 5.0 BLE

Input Voltage: DC 12V

Connectors

Antennas: SMA Female

Ethernet: RJ45 Ethernet jack (10/100/1000 port)

Power: 5.5*2.1mm, 12V DC

In terms of hardware security, Panther X has considered three levels of measures. The higher the level, the safer.

Level 1: protect swarm_key with ATECC608A compatible ECC chips.

Level 2: Base on Level 1, the SSH access of the hotspot adopts a password-free scheme, which is carried out entirely through the private key, but the private key is not stored on the hotspot.

Level 3: Base on Level 2, add firmware signature support, do not support third-party firmware upgrade.

About Panther X (E-Sun Electronics Limited)

E-sun Electronics Ltd, founded in 2014, is an intelligent manufacturing company based in Hong Kong. Panther X series Hotspot is E-sun's competitive product in the domain of IoT in the future decade. Panther X is committed to the perfect combination of blockchain technology and the Internet of Things, powering Helium to achieve global network coverage and application launch quickly.

Contact:

Robert Fan

robert@panther.global

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/98108