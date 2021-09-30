BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Property Sale

To RNS

Date29 September 2021

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited



Property Sale

Disposal of Retail Properties in Rochdale for £35.0m

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LSE: BCPT) is pleased to announce the disposal of its holding at Dane Street, Rochdale. The asset is a purpose-built supermarket with a 12-pump filling station and an adjacent retail warehouse.

The Company has sold the properties for a total consideration of £35.0 million at an initial yield of 4.75 per cent. The sale price reflects an increase of 9 per cent over the last external valuation at 30 June 2021 and 12 per cent over the year-end valuation at 31 December 2020. The supermarket is let to Asda Stores Limited and the adjoining retail warehouse to DSG Retail Limited t/a Currys/PC World. The disposal follows the successful re-gearing of the Asda lease and extension of the term expiry date out to December 2038. The Currys lease expiry is March 2022.

This disposal continues the strategy of adopting a higher level of activity within the portfolio as the Company moves to recycle capital and adjust sector weightings. The Company's existing share buy-back programme is ongoing.







