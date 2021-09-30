Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! InnoCan Pharma mit intaktem Aufwärtstrend!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 2395 ISIN: GG00B4ZPCJ00 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BMO COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BMO COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.09.2021 | 08:04
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Property Sale

BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Property Sale

PR Newswire

London, September 29

To RNS
Date29 September 2021
LEI Number 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
From BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited

Property Sale

Disposal of Retail Properties in Rochdale for £35.0m

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LSE: BCPT) is pleased to announce the disposal of its holding at Dane Street, Rochdale. The asset is a purpose-built supermarket with a 12-pump filling station and an adjacent retail warehouse.

The Company has sold the properties for a total consideration of £35.0 million at an initial yield of 4.75 per cent. The sale price reflects an increase of 9 per cent over the last external valuation at 30 June 2021 and 12 per cent over the year-end valuation at 31 December 2020. The supermarket is let to Asda Stores Limited and the adjoining retail warehouse to DSG Retail Limited t/a Currys/PC World. The disposal follows the successful re-gearing of the Asda lease and extension of the term expiry date out to December 2038. The Currys lease expiry is March 2022.

This disposal continues the strategy of adopting a higher level of activity within the portfolio as the Company moves to recycle capital and adjust sector weightings. The Company's existing share buy-back programme is ongoing.



All enquiries to:

Richard Kirby
BMO REP Asset Management plc
Tel: 0207 499 2244

Graeme Caton
Winterflood Securities Limited
Tel: 0203 100 0268

BMO COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.