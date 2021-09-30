Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! InnoCan Pharma mit intaktem Aufwärtstrend!
WKN: A2JNTW ISIN: DK0060952240 Ticker-Symbol: 9C8 
Frankfurt
29.09.21
08:13 Uhr
18,040 Euro
-0,140
-0,77 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2021 | 08:05
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Change in number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S

Regulatory Release 32/2021
September 30, 2021

During September, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S has increased. As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S amounts to 54,488,621 following an issue of 205,692 new ordinary shares.

Reference is made to the following Regulatory Releases:

  • 30/2021 "Exercise of warrants in Better Collective A/S; Board of Directors issues 205,692 new ordinary shares" released on September 14, 2021.


Contacts
Head of Investor Relations Christina Bastius Thomsen
Contact Tel. +45 2363 8844 E-mail investor@bettercollective.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on September 30, 2021, at 8.00 am. CET.

About Better Collective

Better Collectiveis a global sports betting media group providing platforms that empower and enhance the betting experience for sports fans and iGamers. Aiming to make betting and gambling more entertaining, transparent and fair, Better Collective offers a range of editorial content, bookmaker information, data insights, betting tips, iGaming communities and educational tools. Its portfolio of websites include bettingexpert.com, VegasInsider.com, HLTV.organd Action Network. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Attachment

  • BC regulatory release no. 32_2021 Total shares 2021.09.30 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0fdbd587-6a40-4a48-b97a-7f85fa422e9e)

