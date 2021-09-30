Regulatory Release 32/2021

September 30, 2021

Change in number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S

During September, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S has increased. As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S amounts to 54,488,621 following an issue of 205,692 new ordinary shares.

Reference is made to the following Regulatory Releases:

30/2021 "Exercise of warrants in Better Collective A/S; Board of Directors issues 205,692 new ordinary shares" released on September 14, 2021.







Contacts

Head of Investor Relations Christina Bastius Thomsen

Contact Tel. +45 2363 8844 E-mail investor@bettercollective.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on September 30, 2021, at 8.00 am. CET.

