Immunicum AB: Immunicum Appoints New Experts in Cancer Immunology to Scientific Advisory Board

30 September 2021

ImmunicumAppoints New Experts in Cancer Immunology to Scientific Advisory Board

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) today announced the appointment of Ada M. Kruisbeek, PhD, Sjoerd H. van der Burg, PhD, and Tanja D. de Gruijl, PhD, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Theseleading experts in cancer immunologywere previously members of the SAB of DCprime and will join existing Immunicum SAB members, Inge Marie Svane, MD, PhD, and Pawel Kalinski MD, PhD. DrKruisbeek will serve as chair of the SAB.

"The appointments of renowned leaders like Ada, Sjoerd and Tanja adds to the depth of expertise of our SAB in oncology and cancer immunotherapy and broadensour access to an international network of clinical and scientific advisors as well as academic collaborators," said Alex Karlsson-Parra, MD, PhD, CSO of Immunicum. "Their insights will be essentialas we continue to developour allogeneic dendritic cell candidates, ilixadencel and DCP-001,to address key challenges in cancer therapy."

The new members of Immunicum's SAB include:

Ada M. Kruisbeek, PhD - Dr Kruisbeek previously served as Chief Scientific Officer at DCprime, which she founded in 2005. She has worked at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, USA, and previously held the position of Head of the Department of Immunology at the NKI-AVL (Netherlands Cancer Institute and Antoni van Leeuwenhoekziekenhuis Hospital) in Amsterdam. She is an Emeritus Professor of Immunology at VU University, Amsterdam where she also served as scientific director of the Life Sciences Center and the Technology Transfer Office of the VU.

Sjoerd van der Burg, PhD - Dr Sjoerd van der Burg is a Professor in Experimental Cancer Immunology and Therapy at the Department of Medical Oncology of the Leiden University Medical Center and Senior Investigator at the Oncode Institute in The Netherlands. His group performs fundamental, translational, and clinical studies focusing on factors of host-tumor interactions that determine the success and failure of immune system control of cancer. Dr van der Burg has extensive experience in monitoring innate and adaptive immune responses and exploits this to guide the development of cancer therapies. He has a PhD in immunology from Leiden University.

Tanja de Gruijl, PhD - Dr Tanja de Gruijl is a Professor of Translational Tumor Immunology and holds a Fenna Diemer Lindeboom Chair at the Amsterdam University Medical Center where she also heads the immunotherapy and immune monitoring lab. Her research ranges from preclinical studies to monitoring of Phase I-III clinical trials and includes topics such as the immune potentiation of tumor-draining lymph nodes and the tumor microenvironment, immunological arming of oncolytic adenoviruses, and nanobody-mediated targeting of Natural Killer T-cell subsets. Dr de Gruijl supervised the research that supported the foundation of DCprime. She has recently been elected to the board of directors of the Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC). Dr de Gruijl holds a PhD in tumor immunology from the VU Amsterdam.

