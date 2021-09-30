Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.09.2021
InnoCan Pharma mit intaktem Aufwärtstrend!
WKN: A3C28Z ISIN: US3580541049 Ticker-Symbol: 7DF 
Tradegate
30.09.21
08:00 Uhr
37,190 Euro
+0,640
+1,75 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRESHWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRESHWORKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,10037,00009:01
36,17037,26009:04
5-Tage-Chart
CYPHERPUNK HOLDINGS
CYPHERPUNK HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CYPHERPUNK HOLDINGS INC0,0910,00 %
FINLAY MINERALS LTD0,095-2,37 %
FRESHWORKS INC37,190+1,75 %
GLIMPSE GROUP INC6,000-9,37 %
TOKENTUS INVESTMENT AG2,7000,00 %
TPCO HOLDING CORP2,9000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.