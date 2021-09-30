The unsurpassed NASHA technology, which is still used today as the benchmark for fillers, was pioneered by Galderma

Galderma, the world's largest independent dermatology company, today marks the 25th anniversary of RESTYLANE. The original non-animal stabilized hyaluronic acid filler restores, enhances and refreshes the youthful-looking appearance of the skin. Since launching in Europe in 1996, RESTYLANE has celebrated many milestones across the globe. This includes the first approval for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2003 and in China by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), (formerly China Food and Drug Administration or CFDA) in 2008.1,2

Now, in its 25th year, the RESTYLANE portfolio continues to grow and expand. Earlier this month, RESTYLANE EYELIGHT launched as a targeted treatment solution to combat under-eye shadows.In February 2021, the FDA approved RESTYLANE DEFYNE for the augmentation and correction of mild to moderate chin retrusion for adults over the age of 21.3 These approvals mark major successes for the industry-standard filler.

The RESTYLANE portfolio offers the world's most diverse range of fillers by using two complementary gel technologies, the non-animal stabilized hyaluronic acid (NASHA) process and Optimal Balance Technology (OBT).4 These technologies provide personalized, natural-looking results which deliver long-term satisfaction and leave individuals filled with confidence.5,6,7 Evidence shows that 99% of people would recommend a treatment with RESTYLANE to a friend.8 Beyond high treatment satisfaction, RESTYLANE has become a trusted brand among health care professionals, with 50 million administered treatments and counting.9

"The depth of experience from RESTYLANE over the last 25 years has enabled us to build upon our expertise to innovate and develop new formulations and treatments. With over 30 ongoing pipeline projects in aesthetics alone, we will continue to enhance our diverse and broad portfolio of sophisticated brands to advance dermatology for every skin story." Flemming Ørnskov, M.D., MPH, Chief Executive Officer, Galderma

About Galderma

Galderma is the world's largest independent dermatology company, present in approximately 100 countries. Since our inception in 1981, we have been driven by a complete dedication to dermatology. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of sophisticated brands and services across Aesthetics, Consumer Care and Prescription Medicine. Focused on the needs of consumers and patients, we work in partnership with health care professionals to ensure superior outcomes. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our life stories, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

About Galderma's RESTYLANE portfolio

RESTYLANE is the original non-animal stabilized hyaluronic acid filler with over 25 years of achievement and over 50 million treatments worldwide. NASHA and OBT technologies make RESTYLANE the world's most diverse range of fillers to deliver truly individualized results.4,10

The RESTYLANE portfolio of products includes RESTYLANE, RESTYLANE LYFT, RESTYLANE KYSSE, RESTYLANE VOLYME, RESTYLANE DEFYNE, RESTYLANE REFYNE, RESTYLANE EYELIGHT and RESTYLANE SKINBOOSTERS.

Beyond developing new products to meet the needs of consumers, we offer a premium training program to ensure health care practitioners know how to use Galderma products in the most secure and efficient way. The Galderma Aesthetic Injector Network (GAIN) connects an international faculty of aesthetic experts and injectors across the globe. GAIN is one of the world's leading platforms for extensive training, knowledge sharing and expertise for health care practitioners supporting them in their practice.

In September 2021, BeNeLux, France, Germany, the Nordics, Portugal, Spain, and Switzerland launched RESTYLANE EYELIGHT

