Austrian rail logistics company Innofreight, the market leader in alpine cargo rail transportation, announced it will partner with logistics digitization pioneer Nexxiotto begin providing onboard tracking and cloud-based data analytics services this year for its fleet of more than 1,000 rail freight cars.

Austrian rail logistics company Innofreight, market leader in alpine cargo rail transportation, will systematically apply Nexxiot's proven sensor technology, to continuously monitor its shipments, producing greater transparency and ultimately better process automation. (Photo: Business Wire)

Deployment of Nexxiot's industry leading "Globehopper" gateway sensors will significantly improve the quality of Innofreight's transport services by enabling greater interoperability with its shipping clients' data platforms in addition to providing better data for the maintenance of its freight cars.

True to its motto "Moving Limits," Innofreight focuses on innovative logistics solutions for cargo rail. The company has already established itself in the European market as a developer of railcars, shipping containers and unloading systems. Innofreight's solutions are now operating in 18 countries on the three European track gauges and are used across all industries. Originally based in the timber industry, Innofreight's rail logistics products are now serving a wide range of sectors of the economy.

Isabella Legat, CEO of Innofreight IT Solutions GmbH, comments: "As a driver of innovation, we work with the most modern, future-proof technologies that are designed to meet upcoming challenges and create unique value for our customers. To achieve this, we particularly focus on transparency, increased efficiency and productivity through the smart use of data. Nexxiot's solutions are an excellent strategic fit to expand our business as well as our services in line with our high quality and security standards."

The two companies want to make substantial progress in Big Data analytics. Legat points out: "Using the predictive intelligence provided by data sets, we are able to significantly optimize supply chain management for our customers."

Nexxiot will be adding additional Globehoppers to Innofreight's fleet in the coming months. Besides enhancing the quality of its freight transport and improving compatibility with partner systems, Innofreight will also benefit from Nexxiot's Big Data analytics. By using cutting-edge algorithms, value is extracted from millions of data points, providing further visibility into fleet efficiency and the service offering to Innofreight's customers.

Stefan Kalmund, CEO of Nexxiot, remarked about the cooperation of the two innovation-oriented companies: "Innofreight is a true champion of innovation and a clear market leader in its segment, equipped with the ability to realize strategic aspects of the supply chain future today."

By systematically applying Nexxiot's proven sensor technology, Innofreight's movement of goods across the Alps is continuously monitored, producing greater transparency and ultimately better process automation. Kalmund added: "Together with Innofreight, we will create a new standard for rail transport in the Alps."

About Innofreight:

Founded in 2002, the rail logistics company is based in Bruck an der Mur (Austria) and handles 1.5 million container shipments per year. The company's 125 international employees handle 15,000 containers, 2,000 InnoWagons and 200 block trains for their customers. The company's activities focus on the development of innovative freight cars, containers and unloading systems for and in cooperation with its customers. https://www.innofreight.com/en/

About Nexxiot:

Nexxiot AG is a driver of the digital logistics of tomorrow. An industry leader in the digitalization of cargo transportation, Nexxiot empowers global shipping companies and suppliers to harness the power of their data through proprietary, cutting-edge technology and integrated data solutions to track, find and protect cargo from more than 160 countries around the world and across 450 network roaming partners to ensure accountability, security and efficiency. Headquartered in Zurich, Nexxiot operates throughout Europe and the U.S., employing people from 21 countries. The company's secure, industry leading Cloud comprises data from over 2.5 billion miles traveled. Committed to sustainability through corporate and social responsibility, Nexxiot's goal is to enable a five percent reduction in global carbon dioxide emissions by increasing cargo transport efficiency and eliminating waste caused by empty runs and inefficient routes. https://nexxiot.com/

