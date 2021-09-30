Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Elon & Co. in der Zwickmühle! Vernachlässigte Kernkomponente mit unmittelbarem Handlungsbedarf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
30.09.2021 | 09:05
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Welcomes Valstybes Investicinis Kapitalas to the Baltic Market

Vilnius/Riga/Tallin, Nasdaq Baltic Market, September 30, 2021 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that bonds issued by Valstybes Investicinis Kapitalas UAB, a limited
partner of the State Aid Fund for Business, have been admitted to trading on
the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List by Nasdaq Vilnius as of September 30, 2021. The
bonds carry a state guarantee.
Listing of the bonds of Valstybes Investicinis Kapitalas (VIK) follows their
initial offering to professional investors across the Baltics and other
markets. A total of 21 investors purchased the bonds, a third from outside
Lithuania. With an issue size of EUR 30 million, demand in the offering
exceeded supply eight times. The bonds have a nominal value of EUR 1,000 and a
yield of 0.045%. Their maturity date is September 22, 2025. Luminor Bank served
as coordinator and bookrunner for the offering. The bonds are part of a program
of bond issues planned by VIK with a total value up to EUR 400 million. This
specific bond issue and the entire bond program have been assigned an A rating
by the international credit rating agency Fitch. VIK intends to issue the
securities in stages. Read more about the rating and the VIK European
Medium-Term Note (EMTN) Programme. 

"Nasdaq welcomes Valstybes Investicinis Kapitalas to the Baltic Bond List. We
are delighted that this state company has made use of the capital market to
achieve its business objectives by raising funds from professional investors
and has chosen to list the bonds on the Nasdaq Baltic market," says Saulius
Malinauskas, the President of the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange. "We wish the
company all success in its ongoing bond program and look forward to further
working with them in the future." 

Valstybes Investicinis Kapitalas will invest the money raised, as needed and in
phases, in the State Aid Fund for Business which is managed by the State
Investment Management Agency. That fund's main objective is to assist large and
medium-sized enterprises in Lithuania that face difficulties due to COVID-19 to
obtain financing, ensure their liquidity, and recover faster from the crisis
the pandemic provoked. It is through Valstybes Investicinis Kapitalas that the
state contributes money to the fund for supporting businesses. 

"Listing of the bonds on the Nasdaq Vilnius exchange is recognition that the
investment model is sound and robust. For us, this is a qualitative leap to
maximally live the principles of openness and transparency and a necessity for
broadening our investor base and meeting their expectations. The bonds'
availability on the exchange enables systematic promotion of capital market
activity and investment culture, and it will serve as a good example for
assessing and developing new financial instruments at the state level," says
Robertas Vyšniauskas, the CEO of Valstybes Investicinis Kapitalas. 

About Valstybes Investicinis Kapitalas UAB

Valstybes Investicinis Kapitalas is a company established by Lithuania's
Ministry of Economy and Innovation which is a limited partner of the State Aid
Fund for Business, a limited partnership, and is the vehicle for the state's
contribution to the fund. More information: www.vika.lt 

About the State Investment Management Agency in Lithuania

Established at the initiative of the Bank of Lithuania, the State Investment
Management Agency (VIVA) is responsible for managing the State Aid Fund for
Business, for evaluating, selecting and supervising investments, for managing
risk, and for ensuring the fund earns a suitable return. The Lithuanian state,
represented by the Ministry of Finance, is the company's sole shareholder.
VIVA's main objective is to provide aid to large and medium-sized enterprises
that face financial difficulties and to help ensure the sustainable performance
of large and medium-sized companies and the vitality of the capital market.
More information: www.viva.lt 

About the State Aid Fund for Business in Lithuania

The State Aid Fund for Business in Lithuania provides financial assistance to
businesses via debt and investment instruments. Large and medium-sized
enterprises may apply for loans or to obtain investments by issuing ordinary
bonds. For systemic companies, the fund may also invest by purchasing their
shares or via other hybrid financial instruments. More information: www.viva.lt 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 




     Media Relations Contact:
     Daiva Tauckelaite
     +37062055127
     daiva.tauckelaite.@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.