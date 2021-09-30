Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Elon & Co. in der Zwickmühle! Vernachlässigte Kernkomponente mit unmittelbarem Handlungsbedarf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
30.09.2021 | 09:53
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UAB Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I: "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" consolidated assets grew by 6.6% in first half of 2021

The consolidated assets of Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I, managed by
Capitalica Asset Management, an SBA Group company, increased by 6.6 per cent to
73.3 million euros in the first half of this year compared to 31 December 2020.
As a result, net profit for the first half of 2021 grew by 3.5 per cent to 997
thousand euros, with 963 thousand euros in the same period last year. 

"We continue to increase our asset value and profits, and our developed, fully
rented-out high-demand buildings are generating a stable cash flow for us. In
the near future, the fund's value and profitability growth will be catalysed by
the Verde office complex in Riga, and its construction work has already gained
momentum - 7 of 10 of its storeys have been built. Despite the tense situation
in the construction and commodities markets, we are managing the risks - work
is continuing at the construction site at full pace, and it is planned for
completion according to schedule," says the head of Capitalica Asset Management
Andrius Barštys. 

Verde project's, which is valued at 65 million euros, first stage is expected
to be completed in the second half of 2022. Negotiations are currently underway
with potential tenants regarding office premises in the 45-thousand
square-metre complex, and the project completion date is planned in 2023. The
construction process for Verde is managed by the SBA company Notus Developers,
with the Latvian company Velve acting as a contractor. 

The European Investment Bank (EIB) allocated a loan of 22 million euros to
construct the office complex Verde, approving financing from the investment
package aimed at combatting climate change as the business centre is planned to
be a nearly zero-energy building. 

The real estate fund Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I is managed by the SBA
Group company Capitalica Asset Management, which oversees commercial real
estate across the Baltic States. This fund manages the Vilnius-based business
centre 135, the Kauno Dokas business centre in Kaunas and the Klaipeda-based
shopping centre Luize. The 70 per cent controlling stake in Capitalica Asset
Management was acquired in 2016 and is held by SBA, one of the largest
Lithuanian capital business groups, while 30 per cent is held by A. Barštys'
company Fox Holdings. 

For more information:

Andrius Barštys,

CEO of Capitalica Asset Management

Andrius.Barstys@capitalica.lt

+370 612 30260

Upes g. 21-1, LT-08128 Vilnius, Lietuva

www.capitalica.lt

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1017859
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.