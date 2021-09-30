- (PLX AI) - Subsea 7 shares rose more than 3% in morning trading after the company announced last night a major contract exceeding $750 million.
- • Subsea 7 didn't provide many details, but analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux believe this contract will contribute to the result in 2022
- • Order intake is close to $4.2 billion so far this year and should get close to $5 billion by the end of the year, Kepler said
- • Kepler reiterated a buy recommendation on Subsea 7, with price target NOK 120
- • Subsea 7 has the potential for order intake of $2 billion in Q4, with strong momentum continuing over the coming quarters, SEB said
- • SEB rates Subsea 7 buy, with price target NOK 90
